Dingko Singh dies: Prime Minister Modi apologizes for his death, says he was sports superstar, exceptional boxer

Former Asian Games gold medalist boxer Dingko Singh died Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer. He was 42 years old and had been battling the disease since 2017. Dingko Singh received the Arjuna Prize in 1998 and the Padma Shri in 2013.
STRONG POINTS
- Dingko won gold at the Asian Games in the 1998 edition in Bangkok
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to Dingko Singh’s family
- Dingko had recovered after testing positive for Covid last year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday regretted the disappearance of former Asian Games gold medalist boxer Dingko Singh. Prime Minister Modi said Dingko was a sports superstar who helped increase the popularity of boxing.
Shri Dingko Singh was a sports superstar, an outstanding boxer who won several laurels and also helped increase the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his death. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti, tweeted Prime Minister Modi.
Singh, who inspired a generation of Indian pugilists with his swashbuckling craft and flamboyant personality, died Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer. He was 42 years old and had been battling the disease since 2017. He is survived by his wife Babai Ngangom, a son and a daughter.
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also regretted the disappearance of former boxer Dingko Singh. He tweeted: I am deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the best boxers India has ever produced, the Dinkos’ gold medal at the Bangkok Asian Games in 1998 sparked boxing’s chain reaction in India. I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko.
The former Manipur-based boxer endured a long battle with cancer and even fought Covid-19 last year.
My deepest condolences for this loss. May the path and the struggle of his life remain forever a source of inspiration for generations to come. I pray the bereaved family will find the strength to overcome this time of mourning and mourning #dinkosingh, tweeted India’s first Olympic boxing medalist Vijender Singh.
Dingko, who worked for the Navy, started training after hanging up his gloves. Singh received the Arjuna Prize in 1998 and received the country’s fourth highest civilian honor, the Padma Shri, in 2013.
