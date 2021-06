A troubling number of Republicans believe Batshit’s claim to be reinstated as president

You now have permanent capital in competition with a young couple trying to buy a house, John Burns, whose real estate consultancy estimates that in many of the country’s largest markets, around 20% of homes have sold. are bought by someone who never moves in, the newspaper said. This will make American housing permanently more expensive.

There should be a minimum IQ requirement for Congress Part 837 510

Nothing to see here, just elected and House Natural Resources Committee member (!!) Louie Gohmert asking if federal agencies can change Earth’s orbit.

Elsewhere!

Biden Revokes TikTok, WeChat Bans and Orders Security Review (Bloomberg)

United States in talks with Moderna over purchasing COVID vaccine doses for other countries (CNBC)

Former New York judge to serve as special master in Rudy Giuliani investigation (NYP)

Garland defends Justice Department measures deemed pro-Trump (Politico)

Michigan is betting big on public health, mass vaccination sites. It fell short. (USA today)

You might pay more for Uber, but drivers don’t get their fair share of the fare hike (The Washington Post)

Lawyers get $ 164,000 bonus to keep working 100 hours a week (Bloomberg)

Arriving in Europe, Biden promises to build alliances and democracy (NYT)

Jimmy Buffett has exactly what New York City needs right now: a $ 370 million frozen drink monument (Bloomberg)

Luxury brand launches Crocs stiletto heels as the future of post-pandemic fashion (WGN)

Man trapped for days in giant fan in California vineyard (AP)

