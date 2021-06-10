Boris Johnson claims leftist propaganda behind criticism of his aid cuts





BORIS Johnson has claimed that “leftist propaganda” was behind the attacks on his overseas aid plans – despite senior Tory MPs leading opposition to his £ 4bn spending cut.

The Prime Minister has been accused by the SNP of being “on the run” not only of his “moral and legal responsibilities” but also of his own backbenchers.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May is among at least 30 Tory MPs to urge Johnson to restore the budget from 0.5% of national income to 0.7%, in line with party pledge in general election manifesto from 2019. House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has also said he wants MPs to vote on the issue, but Downing Street insisted he had “no intention” of moving. a. READ MORE: UK slammed for ‘blaming EU for Brexit deal it signed’ by senior EU politician Speaking on Prime Minister’s Questions, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: ‘Later this week, the Prime Minister will appear at the G7 summit as the only leader to cut development aid to governments. poorest in the world. “At a time when global leadership is needed more than ever, this Conservative government is moving away from millions of people still struggling with the Covid pandemic and a pandemic of poverty. “The Prime Minister has been hiding on this issue for months. It is a government that shies away from its own moral and legal responsibilities and shuns its own backbenchers. “But the Prime Minister can no longer hide from this issue and he cannot run away from democracy in this House. “Will he rise today and commit to a direct vote in this House on his inhumane cuts, as the President has requested? Mr. Prime Minister, this is a very simple question: yes or no? Johnson replied: “I think the answer is clear: the people of this country … have had a vote on this and many other issues very recently and I think they have ruled very strongly in favor of it. the balance that the government seeks. “We are going through a very, very difficult financial time, but he shouldn’t believe the leftist propaganda you hear from people across the way. “We spend 10 billion pounds abroad. All they want is to destroy this country as we have increased spending on girls’ education alone to almost half a billion pounds. Blackford said: “I don’t think I ever heard the former PM called a left propagandist.” May appeared to smile as she watched from the third row of the Tory benches. Later in the exchanges, Johnson made a bizarre taunt at Blackford over the name of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine. “In the week of the G7, what kind of world leader is washing his hands of his responsibilities by reducing water and hygiene projects by more than 80% in the midst of a pandemic? Blackford asked. Johnson called Blackford’s question “absolutely shameful” and listed the UK government’s financial support for international vaccination programs. He said: “Let me remind him… one in three vaccines distributed worldwide to the poorest and most in need comes from the supply of Oxford / AstraZeneca. Thanks to the agreement reached by this government. He added: “Or does the name Oxford / AstraZeneca keep sticking to his stomach?” This is the second time the Prime Minister has shared a conspiracy theory that the Scottish government is apparently too mean-spirited to use the word Oxford when referring to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine after first referring to it in January. READ MORE: PM throws bizarre taunt at Ian Blackford over name of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Labor leader Keir Starmer urged the UK to ‘lead, not just welcome’ as the G7 summit in Cornwall approaches. He said: “The Prime Minister has made big promises on this, but he needs a truly global effort to make it happen, so will the Prime Minister take the lead of the G7 and do all that is needed to make global vaccinations a reality? ” Johnson replied: “We were able to ensure that one in three of the 1.5 billion doses that have been distributed worldwide is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine – i.e. global Britain in action, not to mention the billion vaccines we hope to increase from the G7 this week. Starmer added: “It would sound a lot better if the Prime Minister was not the only G7 leader to cut his aid budget.” Johnson said his government was spending more than work on international aid.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos