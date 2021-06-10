Xi: CPC wholeheartedly serves people





President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, greets local residents after visiting a village in Shaliuhe County in Gangca County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture , Qinghai Province, Tuesday. Xi visited the county on his inspection tour of the province. (XIE HUANCHI / XINHUA) President stresses that no ethnic group should be left behind The Chinese Communist Party has won the hearts of the people because it always serves the people with all its heart and strives for the well-being of all ethnic groups, said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark on Tuesday during an inspection visit to Qinghai province to a shepherd’s family in a village in Shaliuhe, a county town. from Gangca. The three-day trip, which ended on Wednesday, took him to Xining, the provincial capital, and the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haibei, where he visited a business, an urban community, a rural village and a reserve. natural. Xi was presented with a hada, a piece of white silk used as a greeting gift among the Tibetan people, when he entered Sonam Tsering’s home on Tuesday afternoon. He chatted with family members and inquired about their livelihoods. Sonam Tsering told Xi that the shepherds led happy lives thanks to the Party’s good policies, and he expressed his gratitude to Xi and the CCP. Noting that this year marks the centenary of the founding of the CCP, Xi said the Party’s achievements over the century have won the hearts of the people. As the nation embarks on a new journey to build a modern socialist country, it will get even better, he added. Upon leaving Sonam Tsering’s house, Xi was greeted by the villagers. Xi told them, “We are a family and we are all brothers and sisters,” and called on them to be confident in a better future.









