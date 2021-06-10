Every time PM Modi has appeared on TV since March 2020, whether to announce the lockdown or to extend it further, or to extend it further, he has given us something to talk about.

And it has nothing to do with the nation, COVID or the lockdown. Because it was his beard that caught everyone’s attention.

We can draw suitable flowcharts depicting the growth of his beard. But let’s save that for another time, who knows we might not even need it.

Because a tea seller from Maharashtra sent PM Narendra Modi a money order asking him to have his beard shaved.

According tolocal averagewho reported the news, salesman Anil More, was upset by declining job opportunities in India. In his message to the Prime Minister, he said:

PM Modi has grown his beard. If it has to increase anything, it has to be employment opportunities for the people of this country. Efforts should be made to speed up the vaccination of the population and efforts should be made to strengthen existing medical facilities. The PM must ensure that people are rid of their miseries caused by the last two blockages.

In a letter accompanying the tenure, More also wrote that he respects Modi for being the leader, but he wants to draw his attention to the issues people are facing amid the coronavirus lockdown.

More also urged Prime Minister Modi to extend financial assistance of 5 lakh to the families of those who have died from Covid and 30,000 to families affected by the lockdown.