Government to provide 10,000 tonnes of wheat seeds to farmers – Journal

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as part of the agriculture transformation plan, has planned to purchase 10,000 to 12,000 metric tons of wheat seed to supply to farmers across the province.

A meeting was informed here on Wednesday that farmers are being facilitated through a one-stop-shop at model agricultural service centers, while the farmers’ tele-animation center (call center) has been set up in the framework of the tele-agriculture and e-agriculture system.

A statement said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who chaired the meeting, called on relevant authorities to ensure the launch of the Kisan card under the digital subsidy mechanism within two months.

He said the agriculture transformation plan would be a revolutionary step towards the development of the agricultural sector. He added that the government will meet the targets set in the plan in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

CM orders officials to launch Kisan Card within two months

Sustainable development of the agricultural sector, facilitation of farmers and food security are among the priority areas of the government. All available resources are being used for this as part of a well-designed strategy, the chief minister said.

The meeting was informed that for the distribution of quality seeds among the farmers, the purchase of seeds was underway.

He was told that the tele-farming and e-farming system was already operational as model farm service centers were established across the province.

In addition to the web portal, the mobile application (agricultural extension), the management information system (MIS) and the agri-info service (SMS) are the important features of the system.

In order to improve post-harvest storage, the provincial sales tax on services for warehouse operators is reduced from 16 percent to 1 percent, which would be added to the budget bill.

The forum was informed that the agricultural research institutes of Tarnab and Mingora will be modernized and a law has been submitted for consideration by the legal department.

Likewise, as part of the genetic improvement of livestock, a PC-1 is underway to develop a proposed digital extension service model. He was informed that the consent of the provincial government for the projects relating to the five-year agricultural transformation plan has been requested and that the detailed PC-1 would also be submitted to the departments concerned for processing.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far on the agriculture transformation plan in the province.

He said the agricultural sector has a key role in the national economy.

He said the government has placed emphasis on the development of the sector. The government is fully determined to play its leading role in the implementation of the said plan and to take visible measures to that end, he added.

Posted in Dawn, June 10, 2021

