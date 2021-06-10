Chinese vice president’s assistant facing corruption trial





A former Chinese anti-transplant investigator who worked closely with Vice President Wang Qishan will stand trial for allegedly accepting “extremely large” bribes, according to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. Procuratorate said Dong Hong would be tried in Qingdao, eastern Shandong Province, for crimes allegedly committed while working for the Communist Party’s anti-corruption watchdog, as well as in Beijing municipal governments. and provincials of Hainan. Dong was accused of “seeking benefits” while working as a senior inspector at the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which Wang headed from 2012 to 2017 before becoming vice president in 2018. Wang was a highly regarded financial technocrat before President Xi Jinping recruited him for the extremely powerful CCDI post. While at CCDI, he oversaw an ambitious anti-corruption campaign that brought down hundreds of top party and government officials, military officers and executives in several of the country’s largest state-owned companies. In January, Xi described corruption as “the greatest risk to party governance.” However, many analysts said the campaign was also used to intimidate people who may oppose Xi’s plans to enter a third term scheduled for next year. Xi controversially abolished the term limit for the presidency in 2018. During his five-year tenure as anti-corruption czar, Wang was widely regarded as China’s second most powerful official and was expected to exert influence on relations with the United States and other important policy areas in China. as vice president. However, since he left CCDI, his public appearances have been largely limited to ceremonies with visiting foreign dignitaries. “Everyone thought that Wang Qishan would wield a lot of influence as vice president, but in fact he was not given any major portfolio,” said Willy Lam, a Chinese expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. advised The procuratorate also accused Dong of accepting bribes and other crimes while he held senior positions in the Beijing municipal government and southern Hainan province, where he was general secretary. deputy of the provincial party committee. Although the procuratorate did not specify for which years Dong worked in Beijing and Hainan, Chinese media reported that he was a prominent contributor to Wang in both locations. Wang was the top party official in Hainan from 2002 to 2003, before becoming mayor of Beijing in the run-up to the 2008 Summer Olympics in the Chinese capital. Dong was first charged with “serious violations” of party rules – a common euphemism for corruption – in October and was expelled from the Communist Party in April. At the time of his expulsion, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said Dong had “lost his ideals and was dishonest and disloyal to the party.” It is rare for relatives of top Chinese leaders to be accused of corruption. Ling Jihua, an aide to former President Hu Jintao, was one of the first victims of Xi and Wang’s anti-corruption campaign. Ling was charged with corruption in December 2014 and sentenced to life in prison two years later.

