President Joko Widodo examines mass vaccination against Covid-19 in terminals and ports





NUSADAILY.COM – JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo reviewed the implementation of mass vaccination against Covid-19 for transport actors and the public at Kampung Rambutan bus station, east of Jakarta, Thursday (10 / 06/2021) morning. During the review, the President was accompanied by health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi and Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan. The authors [transportasi] vaccinated, both the driver, the assistant, small and micro businesses in the terminal and its surroundings. That's all this morning, about 1,000 people have been vaccinated, said the head of state after the assessment. The President further stated that actors in the transport sector are included in the priority targets for immunization as they have a high level of interaction and mobility. Kampung Rambutan Bus Station itself is one of the transportation hubs in Indonesia. Why vaccinate here? Because the actors here are the ones who have a very high interaction with the community, then mobility outside the city is also very high, so we prioritize it, he said. The president also hopes the vaccination will reduce the spread of Covid-19. We expect about 1000 [orang] "Today, those who are vaccinated will provide protection against the spread of Covid-19," he said. After reviewing the implementation of the mass vaccination against Covid-19 at the Kampung Rambutan bus station, the President reviewed the vaccination at the port of Pelindo II Tanjung Priok. This mass vaccination targets the maritime community such as port workers, loading and unloading workers, drivers and assistants, and other port officials. This morning, I visited the port of Tanjung Priok. We know that it is the largest and busiest port in Indonesia, serving passenger ships, domestic and foreign cargo ships. In addition to being a very important liaison infrastructure in the distribution of logistics in the country, the president said in a press release after the review. As the largest and busiest port in the country, the president said the level of mobility and interaction at Tanjung Priok port is very high, as is the risk of transmission of Covid-19. "We know that here the mobility of people, the mobility of goods is very high and the possibility of contracting Covid-19 is also very high, both because of the interactions with the passengers of the ship, also the interactions with the passengers. crew members on the ship, "he said. . Therefore, the head of state hopes that the mass vaccination event which targets around 1,500 people will be able to ensure the protection of the maritime community in the port of Tanjung Priok. We hope that by vaccinating these workers, they can be protected from COVID-19, he concluded.







