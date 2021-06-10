Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah equates Imran Khan’s government with the infamous East India Company





ANI | Updated: June 10, 2021 2:57 PM IST

Karachi [Pakistan], June 10 (ANI): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday equated Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with the infamous East India Company. Speaking at a press conference in Karachi at the House of the Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah said that the federal government was behind the presence of the East India Company type organizational arrangement in Sindh to carry out remote development work in the province, Gulf News reported. The Chief Minister of Sindh believed that the East India Company, the colonial-era foreign trading entity, still exists in his province. He said the presence of the federally owned Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) was similar to establishing an East India Company-like business entity in his province to carry out development work funded by the federal government in Sindh, Gulf News reported. SIDCL’s presence in the province meant that the federal government did not trust its government.

“The formation of this East India Company in Sindh is simply unacceptable to us,” he said. actual requirements of the province, ”he said. He complained that the federal government has started doing development work directly in the province at the micro-level without consulting his government, which is necessary to avoid duplication of work by both the federal and provincial governments. , Gulf News reported. He lamented that the federal government has not announced any new road sector development program for Sindh to be included in the next federal budget for the new fiscal year. Instead, the federal government announced 11 new road development projects for the Punjab. His government had recommended 17 development projects to the federal government for Sindh to be included in the next year’s Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), he said, but none had been approved. He said the upcoming PSDP only contained two development programs for the province which were not new either. He said he had no objection to allocating more funds for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the federal government at the same time should not ignore the development of Sindh, Gulf News reported. (ANI)

