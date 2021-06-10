PLYMOUTH, England President Biden has embarked on his first overseas trip as president, a three-country tour that will include meetings with European allies and a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He landed in the UK on Wednesday evening, where he attended the G-7 summit of world leaders in Cornwall and met Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sunday, Hell travels to Brussels, where Hell is participating in a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit, a summit with European Union leaders and a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Hell then continues to Geneva for his meeting with Mr. Poutine.

The eight-day trip will be the first opportunity for Mr Bidens to present his diplomatic and foreign policy priorities on the world stage. The president’s advisers said he would stress the importance of building strong democracies around the world to counter authoritarian states, including China and Russia, while touting the value of multilateral cooperation among allies of states- United.

America is better positioned to advance our national security and economic prosperity when we bring like-minded nations together, Biden said Wednesday before Air Force personnel and their families at Royal Air Force Mildenhall UK.

Here’s what to expect on Mr. Bidens’ trip:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday in Cornwall, England where hell met President Biden.

Photo:



Léon Neal / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images





The United Kingdom

Mr Biden will meet Mr Johnson on Thursday. The agenda is expected to include climate change and efforts to preserve peace in Northern Ireland following Brexit. Mr Johnson will use the meeting to reaffirm the long-standing ties between the nations and present a joint statement on what the two countries hope to achieve after Covid-19.

The two leaders are expected to announce the formation of a new task force with the aim of reopening travel between the United States and the United Kingdom as soon as possible. They will also unveil a revised version of the Atlantic Charter, which was originally agreed between British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941.

At the G-7 meeting, which will take place from Friday to Sunday, Biden will argue that the United States and its allies will continue to be a major force for global growth. In talks with leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK, Biden plans to tout his efforts to fight the pandemic, boost the US economy , tackle climate change and vaccinate the world, administration officials said.

In recent days, the G-7 has backed new tax rules for companies that operate internationally in a significant step toward a global deal that would offer the 15% floor that the Biden administration said it could agree to.

The US president is expected to participate in several bilateral meetings with G-7 world leaders throughout the summit. Hell then heads to Windsor Castle for a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with President Biden next week.

Photo:



adem altan / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images





Belgium

On Sunday, Biden will travel to Brussels for the June 14 NATO summit. He will praise the importance of multilateral security efforts in the face of Chinese expansionist objectives and the need to improve cybersecurity in the face of increasing ransomware attacks that, according to US intelligence officials, are launched by Russian entities.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS What do you hope to see out of Bidens’ first overseas trip as president? Join the conversation below.

The future of Afghanistan will also be on the agenda. Mr. Biden announced in April the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are expected to join Mr Biden.

On June 15, Biden will attend a summit with European Union leaders. The Biden administration is increasingly looking for allies to take on and compete with Beijing, while some EU member states support a more cautious approach to the world’s second-largest economy.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who launched a high-level dialogue with the EU on Beijing last month, compared the transatlantic relationship to her marriage on Wednesday. We don’t agree on everything, she told the German Marshall Fund of the United States.But we’ve always been able to find our way because we agree on so much more and because we know how overcome our disagreements.

Emre Peker, director of Europe at risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said Washington and Brussels will opportunistically align with common interests to strengthen cooperation, even as European allies resist US efforts to lead an alliance of democracies harder.

During his June 14 meeting with Erdogan, Biden will seek to mend deteriorating ties with Turkey, a NATO member and strategic ally that has suppressed internal dissent and has been criticized for its record in human rights. The face-to-face talks will be the first between the leaders since Mr Bidens’ decision to declare Turkey’s massacres of Armenians as genocide. Turkey denies that the murders, which took place between 1915 and 1923 under the Ottoman Empire, amounted to genocide. Mr Erdogan told Turkish public broadcaster TRT last week that those who corner the Republic of Turkey will lose a precious friend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a summit with President Biden on June 16.

Photo:



sergei ilyin / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images





Switzerland

The June 16 summit with Mr. Putin will be an opportunity for the US president to contrast Washington and Moscow, White House advisers have said. Mr Biden is expected to confront Mr Putin over election interference and ransomware attacks, as well as his concerns over the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Joe Biden does not meet Vladimir Poutine despite the differences of our countries. He met him because of our country’s differences, Sullivan told reporters this week. There are just a lot of things we need to work on.

Mr Putin, who has widely denied Western accusations of cyberattacks originating from Russia, told an economic forum in St. Petersburg last week that he would try to improve strained relations with the United States during the Mountain peak. But he also accused the United States of trying to stifle the development of Russia.

We have no disagreement with the United States, we only have one disagreement: their desire to slow down our development, Mr Putin said on Friday. We should try to find ways to settle Russian-American relations.

Mr. Biden is due to return to Washington, DC, after his meeting with Mr. Putin ends.

—William Mauldinand Max Colchester contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Restuccia at [email protected]