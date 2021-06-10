The county is witness to an astonishing ecological success





Visitors visit the Fujian Soviet government site in Changting. WEI PEIYUAN / XINHUA

Changting is one of the country’s former revolutionary bases. These local strongholds were established in remote areas with mountainous or forested terrain by the revolutionary forces led by the Chinese Communist Party as it fought against the Kuomintang during the period of the Earth Revolution (1927-37) and the War of Resistance. against Japanese aggression (1931-45). The county was also one of the starting points for the long march of the Red Army (1934-36). The late Chairman Mao Zedong and other senior leaders lived and worked in Changting, and the Fujian Soviet government, established by the CCP from 1930 to 1935, was located in the county. Data from the Science and Education Museum on Soil Erosion Control in Changting shows that in wartime trees in local mountains were often burned and felled, causing severe soil erosion before the foundation was founded. of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. In 1934, the Fujian Soviet government organized the local population to develop afforestation in order to protect the environment. To improve the poor natural conditions, a soil erosion control system was set up in Changting in December 1940, the first of its kind in China. The situation in the county remained unchanged after 1949, as people in mountainous areas turned to cutting down trees and using other plants for fuel due to a shortage of coal and electricity. The mountains were laid bare and the people remained extremely poor. Fu said that decades ago his fellow citizens were mostly at the mercy of the weather. “When it rained a lot, the farmland was flooded with red soil flowing from the mountains. When that happened, the crops failed,” he said. In 1983, efforts to reduce environmental damage in Changting were intensified when the Fujian provincial government began to control and curb soil erosion, and the county became a testing area for such efforts. When Xi Jinping worked in Fujian in various positions from 1987 to 2002, he attached great importance to conservation. He said that in Fujian, “the lush mountains and lucid waters are invaluable assets.” This has become an important part of its governance philosophy for building an ecological civilization with a view to creating a fruitful balance between economic development and environmental protection, and harmony between man and nature. Xi has visited Changting five times, leading the local government in combating the damage caused by the soil and water. He told authorities that efforts were made to control such damage even during the days of ancient China. “Now that the country is ruled by the CCP, we can do better,” he said. In November 1999, Xi, who was deputy secretary of the Fujian Provincial CPC Committee and acting governor of the province, launched a campaign to control water loss and soil erosion. In February of the following year, the campaign was among the top 15 projects benefiting the people of the province. Xi also approved financial support of 10 million yuan per year to the county to combat soil erosion. After hearing that Changting would build an ecological park in the spring of 2000, Xi donated 1,000 yuan, a large part of his monthly salary at the time, and then planted a camphor tree in the park, an official said. county government. In October 2001, Xi issued a written instruction, urging local authorities to tackle the problem of soil erosion through eight years of hard work. Under Xi’s instructions, generations of Changting residents continued to take measures to protect the region’s environment, with financial and technological support from the provincial government.

