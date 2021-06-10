Bandung woman insults Sudjiatmi, mother of President Joko Widodo, demands 6 months in prison





TRIBUNJABAR.ID, BANDUNG – A woman from Cimenyan Village, Cimenyan District, Bandung Regency, Hj Betty Az was accused of insulting President Joko Widodo’s mother Sudjiatmi, who died on March 25, 2020. Hj Betty Az has been on trial in Bale Bandung District Court since December 23, 2020 after being arrested by the judicial police in March 2020. Read also : This rarely happens, farmers’ activities on Mount Papandayan are threatened with 10 years in prison During the trial with a prosecution agenda on May 6, 2021, the prosecutor requested that the jury have Betty Az convicted of committing the crime of section 14, paragraph 2, of Act No. 1 of 1946 on the regulation of criminal law. Namely, spreading a news or issuing a notification, which may cause problems among people, when they should be able to think that the news or the notification is a lie. “Defendant Betty Az was sentenced to 6 months in prison with a detention order,” Bale Bandung Attorney General Dawin Sofian Gaja said as quoted on the Bale Bandung District Court official website on Thursday. 10/6/2021). The head of the general criminal section of the Bale Bandung district prosecutor’s office, Asrini As’ad, confirmed that the case has already passed the prosecution trial. “That’s right. The trial now wants to replicate the defense of the accused’s lawyer,” Asrini said when contacted on Thursday (6/10/2021). Read also : With the approach of the trial against Tira Persikabo, such is the condition of Persib players This case began on the evening of March 25, 2020. Betty using a Xiaomi mobile phone released one of the news that Sudjiatmi, President Joko Widodo’s mother, had passed away. Then the accused gave a text on the information link with the words “this woman who cheated finally died too” in the Whats App (WA) group of the Indonesian Forum, which many people attended. “That the accused deliberately disseminated the image and the sentence so that it could be seen by the general public and made it interesting for people to read by members of the WA group,” said the prosecutor. His post prompted many netizens to comment by asking the police with the account: @DivHumas Polri13 so that the owner of the account who attacked the late mother of President Joko Widodo’s mother be prosecuted as this was considered blasphemy and an insult to Jokowi’s late mother. Read also : KBB enters the red zone, tourist objects will always be open, here is the explanation of Hengky Kurniawan Penjelasan The reason the accused published the caption was that he really hated the government led by President Jokowi.







