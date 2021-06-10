Boris Johnson hits Donald Trump as he praises Joe Biden ahead of G7





Boris Johnson praised the differences between Joe Biden and Mr Trump. Image: PA

Boris Johnson attacked Donald Trump after claiming Joe Biden saw the value of the UK and other Western allies.

The prime minister said it was “different from the previous four years” a reference to the previous presidency, although he did not mention the name of the former leader.

This marks a departure from his more measured remarks about Mr Trump, as he sought to nurture a relationship with the businessman during his tenure.

The attempt even led Mr Biden, who will meet Mr Johnson in person on Thursday, to describe Mr Johnson as a “physical and emotional clone” of Donald Trump.

Read more: Restart UK-US travel, aviation bosses tell Boris Johnson and Joe Biden

Read more: 2021 G7 summit: dates, Cornwall location and participating countries revealed

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, ahead of the current Presidents’ arrival, the Prime Minister said: “I had good conversations with Joe Biden but they were on the phone, and what Joe and I have said several times together , there is a massive amount of deals between the US and UK right now.

“He’s a great Atlanticist Joe is a big supporter of NATO, he believes in a strong united Western alliance, he sees the importance of the UK and other allies in this architecture.

“To be frank, it’s different from the previous four years if you remember.”

Mr. Trump has often criticized NATO, insisting that his allies should pay more for their defense.

This created tension and nervousness throughout the alliance, which has been the cornerstone of the security of Western European nations since the early years of the Cold War.

Mr Trump’s tenure has generated stories that he may order the United States out of NATO and raised concerns over his attempts to forge ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces have destabilized the United States. ‘Ukraine and worried the Baltic States.

Continuing the contrast, Mr Johnson said of Mr Biden: “He believes in the international rules-based system, which our two countries are helping to put in place at the end of World War II, he overwhelmingly supports him, me too.

“It’s a bit of a change and it’s great to have that in the White House right now.”

He also acknowledged that the two leaders used the slogan ‘build back better’ to describe their plans to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

If Mr. Trump was hoping to respond to Mr. Johnson, he has fewer channels to do so, with Facebook recently upholding a two-year ban for the 45th president.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos