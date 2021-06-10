Photo of the crowd circulating as Jokowi handed out bikes to Tanjung Priok, the palace said





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The head of the office of the presidential secretariat (Kasetpres) Heru Budi Hartono responded to the dissemination of photos and videos showing the existence of crowd when President Joko Widodo distributed bikes to Tanjung Priok. Based on the story circulating, the crowd performed after the president considered vaccination Covid-19 mass at the port on Thursday (10/6/2021). According to Heru, the vaccination went in an orderly fashion as long as the president came to inspect. Also read: Covid-19 vaccination review at Sunda Kelapa port, Jokowi hopes ABK is protected Likewise, when the president Jokowi distribute bicycles to the local community. “President Jokowi’s immunization review was carried out in an orderly fashion. Likewise when the distribution of the bicycles was carried out in an orderly manner,” Heru said in his confirmation on Wednesday. The information circulating in cyberspace was uploaded by the @kurawa Twitter account belonging to a surfer named Rudi Valinka. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail In the upload, he suggested that President Joko Widodo not hold a ceremony for the Covid-19 vaccination, as was the case in Tanjung Priok. The bicycle distribution event and ceremony for COVID-19 vaccine recipients ended today, Mr. President ???? .. We are looking for time with a growing number of positives. I hope my contribution is well received sir ???????? pic.twitter.com/oc1dsEVQn8 -Rudi Valinka (@kurawa) June 10, 2021 Because, according to him, such an event will increase the intensity of the crowd. “Please allow Mr.jokowi If possible, there is no need for ceremonies to inject the Covid-19 vaccine like today in Tanjung Priok. After you left, the conditions were chaos, everyone was jostling to get vaccinated. Mr. @jokowi just watched via zoom ???????????????? “ Rudy wrote. Read also: Accompanied by Anies, Jokowi reviews the vaccination against Covid-19 in the village of Rambutan He also criticized the president’s bicycle distribution event after reviewing vaccinations. Not to mention the issue of people lining up for vaccinations, which he called without practicing social distancing. “The bicycle distribution event and ceremony for COVID-19 vaccine recipients is enough to end today, Mr. President We are looking for time with a growing number of positives. Hope my contribution is fine received, sir? ??????? before the “riot” it was as scary as that stuck without keeping a distance at the passenger terminal of Tanjung Priok port. The committee was really not ready .. the participants wanted to get vaccinated and wanted to receive @ jokowi’s package in one “ Rudy said.







