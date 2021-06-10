Politics
One year later, Italy and Turkey play Euro 2020 opener
ROME Either way, it seems fitting that Italy, the first country in Europe to be overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic, is hosting the opening game of the European Championship.
Even if Euro 2020 starts in 2021.
The largest crowd gathered in Italy for a year and a half will attend a Azzurri team aim for the title play a Turkey team aiming to create a surprise Friday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
We’ve been waiting for this European Championship for a year now and we can’t wait to hear 15,000 people singing the national anthem, said veteran Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci. Football with supporters inside the stadium is a different sport.
After embarrassingly failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy have won their 10 Euro 2020 qualifiers and are starting a 27-game unbeaten streak.
We want to go all the way, Bonucci said. Other national teams have more experience but we can play with anyone. We don’t have (Romelu) Lukaku or Cristiano Ronaldo. Our strength is the team.
Turkey took four points from France in qualifying, including a 2-0 victory over the World Cup champions, and lost just one of their matches to finish second in their group.
To be in this tournament and to play the opener makes us proud, said Turkey coach enol Gne. In every opening game there are surprises and I hope we can create one as well.
The match also has political nuances after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a dictator in April. Turkey summoned the Italian ambassador to protest and a presidential spokesman asked Draghi to retract. Draghi, however, did not issue a public apology or retraction.
Draghi is not expected to attend the game as hell will be in Britain on Friday to attend a G7 summit. Erdogan is also not expected to attend.
Wales and Switzerland, the other two teams in Group A, meet in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday.
This year, the tournament is being played in 11 cities scattered across the European continent.
FAN PROTOCOLS
The Italian government has decided that the Stadio Olimpico could be filled to 25% of its capacity for the four matches it will host.
This represents a maximum of 15,948 spectators.
Ticket holders must present one of three documents to enter the Stadio Olimpico: either a certificate from the Italian health authorities stating that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, another document from the Italian health authorities showing that they recovered from the coronavirus within six months, or a negative test result issued within 48 hours of kickoff.
As more than 2,000 tickets for the opening match have been sold in Turkey, many of those fans are not expected to make it to the match.
Fans arriving at the stadium will have their body temperature measured by thermal scanners, and anyone with a fever or other symptoms of coronavirus will be taken to a quarantine area.
The protocols appear to be a small price to pay after Italy became the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe in early 2020, as cities like Bergamo struggled to cope with the sick and the dead. There have been more than 125,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the country and more than 4 million people infected, including many members of the Italian team, players and coaches.
STRONG DEFENSES
Italy have won their last eight games without conceding a goal and have 20 clean sheets in 32 appearances since Roberto Mancini took over as manager.
While record-breaking goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has retired from international football following the failure to qualify for the World Cup, Italy remains solid in the position with 22-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma now between the posts. In addition, Bonucci and Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini form a solid and experienced duo in central defense.
One of Turkey’s main strengths is also its strength at the rear. He allowed just three goals in qualifying and managed to keep forwards Memphis Depay and Erling Haaland scoreless in the last World Cup qualifiers.
HIGH MARKERS
Both teams are equally strong at the center-forward.
Ciro Immobile won the European Golden Boot by tying the Serie A record with 36 goals in 2019-20.
Burak Ylmaz is Turkey’s second-highest goalscorer of all time, with his 29 goals putting him behind retiree Hakan kr (51 goals).
OPERA AND AIRCRAFT
Andrea Bocelli will perform the aria by Giacomo Puccini Nessun Dorma at the opening ceremony of the tournament before kick-off.
The ceremony will also include a virtual performance of U2 stars Bono and The Edge with DJ Martin Garrix.
