Politics
Should India join the “Blue Dot Network” to counter Xi Jinping’s Pet Project – the BRI?
The inaugural meeting of the Blue Dot Network’s Executive Advisory Group (ECG) was held recently, signaling a shift towards relaunching the two-year US-led initiative.
Experts argue that India may be interested in joining the Blue Dot network to counter Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
According to aPress releaseby the US Department of State, more than 180 representatives participated and discussed ideas on how the Blue Dot Network (BDN) initiative could help close the global infrastructure gap and create high-quality sustainable infrastructure. quality in emerging markets.
What is Blue Dot Network?
The Blue Dot network was first unveiled to the public at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Bangkok during the 35th ASEAN Summit in 2019 hosted by Thailand.
The American International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) along with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have launched an infrastructure initiative to enhance transparency and sustainability.
Dubbed the Michelin Star for infrastructure projects, the Blue Dot Network aims to promote high quality and reliable standards for global infrastructure development by involving governments, the private sector and civil society.
Participating members will approve projects that qualify the standards of excellence set up by the network with global principles in mind.
What is the Blue Dot Network, what does it hope to accomplish and what challenges does it face? @SCRS experts @ MPGoodman88, @danrunde, and @HillmanJE explain the potential of BDN: https://t.co/fRDkOna7Z1. pic.twitter.com/y44vY1pygx
– Reconnect Asia (@ReconAsia) March 18, 2020
At the heart of the project is the development of a certification mechanism to identify and distinguish quality infrastructure projects that demonstrate and maintain strong standards for development.
This certificate will serve as proof of quality assurance and further promote private investment.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an intergovernmental body of 38 member countries, is the technical partner of the BDN.
Against BRI China?
Since the launch of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitious BRI in 2013, investments in infrastructure and development have taken the form of geopolitical gains.
Through a transcontinental project valued at over US $ 1 trillion, China has made inroads into 138 low- and middle-income economies and involved 29 international organizations.
According toBRI Investment Report 2020, last year alone, China invested nearly US $ 47 billion in the world, almost 54% less than in 2019 due to the challenges of the pandemic.
On the other hand, the US-led Blue Dot Network aims to cover an investment gap of nearly $ 2.5 to $ 3.5 trillion in projects related to developing economies.
The United States has criticized Beijing’s offensive charm strategy since its inception and has been proactive in reaching out to friendly states in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
Launched as part of the Indo-Pacific strategy, the Biden administration seeks to engage with regional allies, including India, which has rejected the Chinese BRI and is currently embroiled in a stalemate with its neighbor.
Exploring the QUAD-Plus framework could be an option to rally long-term allies such as South Korea, New Zealand and Indonesia to contain China’s growing influence in the region.
The US Senate recentlypastindustrial policy legislation to strengthen the country’s investments in advanced technologies and launched a commercial supply chain strike force to counter its competitor in trade and investment policy.
Should India be part of the Blue Dot network?
According to analysts, the Blue Dot Network could offer a unique opportunity for India in the post-Galwan Valley scenario. New Delhi, which had largely positioned itself as an anti-BIS nation, might find the US-led initiative attractive and in line with the QUAD concept, says Dr Jagannath P. Panda, a researcher at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyzes, New Delhi.
India opposes the BRI because it not only ignores the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, but also ignores universally guided norms that ensure openness and equality in the region, he said. declared.
The main feature of the BDN is that it follows a project investment approach rather than the country engagement led by the BIS, which has fostered debt traps, Panda,written in an articletitled “India, Blue Dot Network and Quad Plus Computing”.
The first meeting of the BDN Executive Advisory Group is a positive sign to move the global certification process forward and has the potential to become a strategy that runs counter to China’s neocolonial ambitions.
What form the network takes depends on its process of expansion and the efforts of the Biden administration to ensure that it does not become inactive again.
Written by Apoorva Jain
READ MORE
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]