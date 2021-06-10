Interesting opportunity for young people! Rs 3 lakhs! Do you want to become a famous writer? PM Narendra Modi invites you to the YUVA program

Writing is one of the most important forms of expressing your point of view, opinion, or disseminating information. If you love to write and want to become one of the most famous writers, here’s something you need to know.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites young people to know about the program called YUVA. It is a national program for mentoring young authors and training young learners for future leadership roles.

“Here is an exciting opportunity for young people to harness their writing skills and also contribute to India’s intellectual discourse. Read more … https://innovateindia.mygov.in/yuva/Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Interested young people can apply now by visiting the official website and the link mentioned above. You can note that only 75 authors will be selected via an All India competition on MyGov. Moreover, with the platform and mentoring, you will be able to earn Rs 50,000 per month.

Who will ensure the execution of the regime?

The National Book Trust, India (under BP Division, Ministry of Education, GOI) as the implementing agency, will ensure the progressive execution of the program according to well defined stages of mentoring.

What is the selection procedure?

1. A total of 75 authors will be selected through an All India competition on MyGov.

2. The selection will be made by a committee to be formed by NBT.

3. The competition will run from June 4 to July 31, 2021.

4. Applicants will be asked to submit a 5,000 word manuscript to judge its suitability for further development as a suitable book under the mentoring program.

5. The names of the selected authors will be announced on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2021.

6. Based on the mentorship, the selected authors will prepare the manuscripts for final selection under the guidance of the nominated mentors.

7. The nominations of the winners will be ready for publication by December 15, 2021.

8. The published books can be launched on January 12, 2022, on the occasion of YUVA DIVAS or National Youth Day.

Applicants may note that there will be two phases. Phase 1 will be a three month training period. While phase 2 will be linked to promotion.

Phase I- Training (3 months)

The National Book Trust, India will organize a two week online writers’ program for selected applicants. During which young authors will be trained by two prominent authors / mentors from NBT’s panel of accomplished authors and writers.

After the completion of the two-week online writers program, writers will be trained for two weeks at various national online / on-site camps organized by NBT.

Phase II- Promotion (3 months)

Young authors will be able to broaden their understanding and hone their skills through interactions at various international events such as literary festivals, book fairs, virtual book fair, cultural exchange programs, etc.

At the end of the mentorship, a consolidated scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of 6 months (50,000 x 6 = Rs 3 Lakh) per author will be paid as part of the mentoring program.

A book or series of books written by young authors will be published by NBT, India as a result of the mentoring program. A 10 percent royalty will be payable to authors on successful publications of their books upon completion of the mentoring program.

Their published books will be translated into other Indian languages, ensuring the exchange of culture and literature between different states and thus promoting Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.