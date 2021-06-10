Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath scheduled to meet PM Modi on Friday









ANI |

Update: June 10, 2021 3:24 PM IS

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the nation’s capital on Thursday and likely meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday amid speculation over Uttar’s cabinet expansion Pradesh ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister will be in Delhi for two days.

This visit comes after Jitin Prasada moved from Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, there is speculation that the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh will soon be reshuffling its cabinet.

With elections slated for next year, the BJP has decided to strengthen the party in the state by seeking comments from its leaders following the results of panchayat polls and whispers from some sections about handling the COVID-situation. 19.

The party also decided to prepare a strategy based on the comments received from its heads of state and ministers of the government of Yogi Adityanath, to strengthen the image of the state government and to solve the problems in the state.

These efforts are also aimed at improving coordination between the party and the government, the national secretary general of the BJP (organization) BL Santhosh arrived in Lucknow earlier this week and held one-on-one meetings with some of the ministers and polling officers. bound state. Santhosh was accompanied by Radha Mohan Singh.

Many of these leaders had reported issues such as handling COVID-19, public disenchantment, and lack of coordination between government and party leaders, among others.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are expected to take place in 2022. The BJP had returned to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 Assembly members of Uttar Pradesh , among the main parties, the BJP has 309 legislators, the SP 49, the BSP 18 and Congress 7. (ANI)







