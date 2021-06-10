President Biden, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other allies hope to bond at UK G-7 summit

So when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada to the cliff-lined resort town of Carbis Bay in the southwest England, the pandemic recovery is recovering better, in a sentence from both Biden and Johnson as will be top of the agenda.

Johnson said the meeting would help emerge from a miserable period of competition and feuds that marked the initial response to the pandemic.

Now is the time for the biggest and most technologically advanced democracies to shoulder their responsibilities and immunize the world, because no one can be properly protected until everyone has been protected, a he said in an article published on Thursday, a day before the official summit summit. start.

Before the pandemic, Johnson had predicted that this summit would be dominated by the climate. He wanted to make it a major step in the November COP26 international meeting on climate change in Glasgow, sparking ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions and develop green industries.

It’s still on the agenda, but the meeting will be dominated by COVID-19, with discussions focused on physical and economic recovery and building resilience against future pandemics. Lest anyone forget that the virus is still raging, there will be daily coronavirus tests for politicians, diplomats, staff and journalists in attendance.

Biden pledged a vaccine before the meeting began, announcing that the United States would purchase an additional 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to share with poorer countries over the next year.

This has increased pressure on Johnson, who has yet to send any doses of the British vaccine overseas. Almost four-fifths of adults in the UK have had the first of two injections.

Johnson said on Thursday Britain would donate millions of doses from excess stocks, although he did not specify when.

Johnson also noted that the UK government had helped fund the development at Oxford University of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounts for one in three doses worldwide.

France has said President Emmanuel Macron wants to see results and not just vaccine announcements.

We need a specific timeline – how many people around the world and especially in Africa will be vaccinated “ahead of a G-20 meeting in Rome in October, an official in the president’s office said, noting that Africa has received less than 2% of global doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Even without the pandemic, it would be a moment of flux for the club of rich countries. It’s a first G-7 summit for Biden and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga, who took office in September. Italy’s Mario Draghi is a veteran of top international posts, but he’s only been prime minister since February. And it is the swan song of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will step down in the coming months after 16 years in power.

The summit is seen as a major test for Johnson, a divisive leader at home and abroad whose two years in power have been dominated by the back-to-back Brexit and pandemic crises.

Johnson’s meeting on the eve of the summit with Biden on Thursday will be an opportunity to highlight the transatlantic alliance and set out his vision of a post-Brexit global Britain as a midsize country with an outsized role in the resolution of international problems.

This can be a challenge, given the mistrust in European capitals and in Washington surrounding the UK’s decision to leave the EU and the messy process of separation.

Biden called swagger Johnson a clone of former President Donald Trump and expressed concern about the destabilizing effect of Brexit on Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that borders the bloc.

He is likely to put pressure on Johnson to ease tensions. Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One that the president’s commitment to the Good Friday peace deal in Northern Ireland was rock solid.

Like many prime ministers before him, Johnson plans to summon the spirit of warlord Winston Churchill as he attempts to charm the president. The two leaders are on the verge of signing a New Atlantic Charter, a 21st century version of the 1941 agreement between Churchill and President Franklin D. Roosevelt that helped lay the foundation for the United Nations and the ‘NATO. The UK government has said Biden and Johnson will pledge to work together for goals such as more democracy, greater security and freer trade, and will set up a task force to restart travel between the two countries, disrupted by pandemic restrictions.

Britain may be the host, but Renata Dwan, deputy director of Chatham House’s international affairs think tank, said it was striking how much of the summit’s agenda was focused on the United States.

A proposal for a 15% minimum tax on multinational corporations, approved by the G-7 finance minister last week, has come from the United States. Biden took his allies by surprise when he announced a waiver of the coronavirus vaccine patent last month, a move that no other G-7 country has yet followed.

Biden will reassure G-7 and NATO allies, when he attends a military alliance meeting in Brussels next week, that the United States is back as a reliable ally after the Trump years.

But it is a nervous global moment, with Russia increasingly destabilizing its neighbors and Biden continuing Trump’s firm stance against his economic and political rival, China. Many in Europe believe that American attention is increasingly turned to the East.

Dwan said the G-7 summit is a chance to say multilateralism is back, but big differences lurk beneath the surface.

You don’t really have a fundamental agreement on whether the G-7 is focused on the future of reconstruction, what the UK wants to do, or on the immediate issues: the crisis response now in terms of vaccine procurement, manufacturing and distribution, she said. .

Everyone is going to try to play really well, she said. But in terms of real business, there are real issues.

___

Associated Press writer Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.