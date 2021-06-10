[Cek Fakta] Photo of Kim Jong Un wearing Jokowi’s campaign t-shirt? This is the fact





A photo of North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un was circulated yesterday wearing a Joko Widodo campaign t-shirt in the 2019 presidential election. The photos are circulating on facebook. Facebook account Balaraja Toli shared this pic on Jun 10, 2021. The pic, Kim Jong Un wearing a white shirt that says "Clean, Populist, Real Work".



Search: From team search results medcom fact check, Kim Jong Un’s claim that he wears a Joko Widodo campaign t-shirt with “Clean, People, Real Work” written on it is false. In fact, the photo is retouched. From our research, the original photo of Kom Jong Un was found in an article titled “Kim Jong Un chooses to visit potato fields to meet US Secretary of State”. Article published in Kompas.com July 11, 2018. The photo depicts a time when Kim Jong Un visited a potato field in Samjiyon, North Korea, in July 2018. In this photo posted by North Korean state media KCNA, Kim visits a potato field in Junghung, Samjiyon, near the Chinese border. In the photo, Kim looks down and examines a planted potato. To the farmers, he suggested that they plant high-yielding varieties. Kim moved on to inspecting factories for processing potatoes into flour, as well as inspecting the construction of buildings in the same area. The area is located on Mount Paektu. The mountain is a sacred area for the people of North Korea. Because, on the mountain, it is believed that Kim’s father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, was born in 1941. Conclusion: Kim Jong Un’s claim that he wears a Joko Widodo campaign t-shirt that reads “Clean, People, Real Work” is false. In fact, the photo is retouched. This information is a hoax manipulated content (content manipulation). Manipulated content or the manipulated content usually contains edits from information that has been published by major and credible media. Simply put, this type of content is formed by editing existing content with the aim of deceiving the audience.



Reference: 1.https: //internasional.kompas.com/news/17464001-kim-jong-un-select-kunjungi-ladang-potato-daridari-bertemu-menlu-as? Page = all

* We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that is marked as a hoax or that refutes the results of the fact check then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016 (WHS)







