COVID-19 pandemic puts Turkey on suicidal watch

On April 29, without prior warning, Turkey entered full containment for three weeks. In less than 24 hours, four people have committed suicide, all for the same reason: desperation for their financial future. A total of 129 people committed suicide in April. Yet the psychological impact of COVID-related difficulties and the lack of financial assistance are topics that the President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his government have not sufficiently addressed.

The actual number of suicides may well be higher, as the numbers come only from cases reported in the press. Opposition politician Gamze Tacer called on the government to take action, describing the increase in suicides as “a pandemic in itself”.

The increase in the suicide rate is unfortunately nothing new in Turkey. According to the Turkish Institute of Statistics, suicides have increased by 89% in the past 20 years. A slowing economy, instability in the Turkish Lira, double-digit inflation, rising commodity costs and lack of stable jobs have all pushed many people to the brink of collapse. Then COVID-19 knocked them down.

More than a year after the start of the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund ranks Turkey alongside Albania and Mexico as the countries that have provided the least financial assistance to their citizens. This is confirmed by a report released in February by the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey, which indicates that the government spent only the equivalent of 1.1 percent of GDP on combined health and financial assistance programs. The government’s own statistics show 250,000 people registered as unemployed in February alone, while millions more have no regular income. It is the cause of a lot of stress.

Erdogan said about 3.7 million citizens who were forced to reduce their working hours requested short-term financial assistance to supplement reduced wages, and another million received unemployment benefits during the pandemic. But the financial assistance available rarely goes to those who need it most. According to Dr Vedat Bulut, general secretary of the Turkish Medical Association, “ten percent went to the poor while 90 percent went to business owners.”

The hardest hit are small businesses, the self-employed and casual workers, none of whom are eligible for government assistance. The World Bank Economic Monitor’s report on Turkey indicates that 30 percent of the country’s labor force is made up of casual or informal workers. Official figures from the Gazette of the Register of Turkish Traders and Craftsmen show that 273 small businesses went bankrupt every day in 2020. This is a cause of more stress.

Manual workers and musicians may not have much in common. But they share the unfortunate fate of having been almost completely neglected during the pandemic. It’s easy to think of entertainment as frivolous and not a “key” part of the economy, but that would be wrong. The music industry employs more than a million people in Turkey, none of whom have received financial support from the government, neither short-term aid nor unemployment benefit. As a result, rock star Gaye Su Akyol claimed in a tweet that 105 musicians committed suicide during the pandemic.

Opposition Republican People’s Party vice-chairman Gamze Akku lgezdi said denying financial support to artists was “unconstitutional” and suggested that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism delete the word “culture” world of its title “if not will help those in need.” His proposal to use the tax the government collects on products such as DVDs and CDs to fund artists in need was also rejected.

With poor conditions, low wages and long working hours, manual workers were already suffering even before COVID-19 arrived in Turkey. ISIG, the body that monitors occupational health and safety, reports a five-fold increase in suicides over the past six years. The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions is planning much more after the ban on dismissals is lifted in four months.

“Most of these people can’t make ends meet. Everyone is in debt. They use up what is left of their savings. These are desperate times, “Confederation’s Nebile Irmak Çetin said in an interview with the Independent Turkey newspaper, while Dr Doan Kökdemir, professor of psychology at Bakent University, warned of” contagion of the suicide ”.

Finally, on May 17, the president finally seemed to have recognized the depth of despair that afflicts his country. He announced a $ 555 million fund to distribute one-time payments of 3,000 Turkish Lira ($ 356) to those most affected by the pandemic, including taxi drivers, restaurant workers and musicians.

But while the gesture is welcome, the government is still missing the point. A one-time document can help people pay their bills and feed themselves for a while, but it won’t relieve the mental strain of worrying in the long run.

The economic loss caused by the pandemic is obvious and calculable. We can also define and recognize the loss of social interaction. But the impact on mental health is less quantifiable and may not be felt for months or even years to come. For the government to ignore it now is not only to disregard the current suffering of the people, but also to accumulate problems for the future.

