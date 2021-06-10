Indian Youth Congress sends bicycles to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah amid rising fuel prices

New Delhi, June 10:Amid rising gasoline and diesel prices across the country, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday mailed bicycles to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Affairs Minister Union Amit Shah and several others in protest.

IYC activists under the leadership of National President Srinivas BV have expressed outrage at the rising prices of gasoline and diesel. Rajasthan: Missing posters of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and his son Dushyant appear in Jhalawad

Members of IYC sent bicycles to Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani due to the rising gasoline and diesel prices.

Members of the IYC also showed the mirror to the central government so that the government could wake up from its slumber and remember the promises they made to the people of the country before the election.

“The government constantly gives a hard blow to people who have been affected by government policies. In such a strange situation, no government in the world would have committed as many atrocities against its people as the Modi government does. and diesel prices have been increased 43 times in the past five months, ”Srinivas said.

He said that when the BJP was in opposition, he was seen demonstrating in the streets over the Rs 5 increase on gasoline and diesel, but today when there is all-out inflation, everyone is silent.

He said that today IYC tried to wake them from sleep, in many parts of the country gasoline crossed Rs 100, diesel crossed Rs 90, the shameful thing is that despite such open booty, the BJP government again blames Congress for the price hike.

“The Modi government has made a big dent in the budget of the common man, which they are unable to cope with, over the past 13 months the price of gasoline has been increased by Rs 25.72 and the diesel price of Rs 23.93 and in the last five months fuel prices have increased by a factor of 43 “, he said, adding that it is because of the policy of the government Modi that a new record is set in the prices of gasoline and diesel.

Srinivas also said that farmers, youth, laborers, traders and women are suffering due to rising inflation.

Targeting the government, he said the anti-popular face of the RSS and BJP had been revealed to the people.

He also said that the people of the country chose Modi and his ministers on the promise of ‘Achhe Din’, now he and his government have broken the trust of the people.

He demanded that excise duties on gasoline and diesel be reduced and that price increases be removed with immediate effect, and if the petroleum minister cannot do so, then he should resign as soon as possible.

IYC national media chief Rahul Rao said this government and its ministers have no understanding of the economy.

“Inflation is already on the rise. We demand that the price increase be suppressed with immediate effect and that relief be given to those suffering from inflation and recession by reinstating the hike in excise duties”, did he declare.

He added that when the ministers of the Modi government were in opposition, they used to protest on the road with a slight increase, but today all and all other BJP leaders are silent, the people of the country will never forgive this behavior. .

