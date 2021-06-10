Container driver talks like being stung by thugs, Jokowi calls national police chief

IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chats with a number of container drivers at the border of Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) pier and Koja Container Terminal, north of Jakarta, Thursday ( 10/6/2021).

On this occasion, Jokowi listened directly to the complaints of the drivers, in particular concerning illegal withdrawals and acts of violence. At that point, Jokowi immediately called the National Police Chief General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo to immediately settle the case.

“This morning I am happy to meet you all gentlemen. I get complaints that I see on social media, especially many drivers who complain about the loading and unloading business,” Jokowi said, quoted in the press release from the press office of the presidential secretariat. .

Jokowi believes container drivers should feel comfortable while working, especially amid the difficult situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Head of State will prosecute the perpetrators of extortion.

“All drivers should feel comfortable. Don’t let anyone complain about the many charges. That’s what I want to sue, if there is one. Go ahead,” he said. declared.

After being invited by Jokowi, one of the container drivers, Agung Kurniawan (38) said they were often the targets of thugs.

“Once there was a traffic jam, there was a car in front, someone got in the car with a sickle or a knife, no one dared to help, sir. Even though it was in front, behind , on the side, to the right, it was all vehicles, and all of them were people, and that is very worrying, ”Agung said.

“Because he was scared, if his position helped him later, the thugs would attack him back. So he prefers a glass blanket. And that’s very worrying, sir,” he continued.

This was echoed by his fellow container driver Abdul Hakim, who said the traffic jams were the cause of the thugs being able to run their actions freely.

“If all goes well, it may not exist, sir. So that’s our problem, it’s the original traffic jam, sir. So we ask the president, how will this solution go in the future, we are. Because we, sir, “are really injured, sir, if you say injured. I think so. There is no comfort for our driver, the drivers who drive to Tanjung Priok,” he complained. .

Besides the brutality, Abdul Hakim also referred to the number of illegal withdrawals from a number of depots. The depot itself is a place to drop off used containers or pick up containers that will be used by the shipping company. Depot employees often ask for tips in the form of tips, he said, so their reports can be processed immediately.

“(They) ask for something in return, if they don’t give it sometimes it’s slowed down. It’s really true, like Fortune, Dwipa, almost all deposits are average. Seacon deposit and Puninar deposit are one. not very clean. Others are almost on average victims of extortion, sir “, explained Abdul Hakim.

“So, for example, sir. We bring the container, whether it’s empty or whether we want to take it (in a state) empty. Okay, we’ll report it, that’s it. Take it. It has to. to tip, he said, “Are you okay?” or five thousand. Sometimes it’s fifteen thousand, some twenty thousand. That, if not given, then it’s still be done, only in slow motion. The reason is, ‘The one over there, the one with the money’ I say, but if they don’t, I want to talk, sir. So that’s it, sir. extortion in the depot, sir, ”he said.

Hearing the story of the container drivers, Jokowi then called his aide-de-camp, Colonel Pnb. Abdul Haris. Apparently, the head of state asked him to make contact by telephone with the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

“Mr. Chief of the National Police, hello,” said the President.

“Ready, hello Mr. President,” replied the national police chief on the other end of the phone.

“No, it’s me at Tanjung Priok, there are a lot of complaints from container drivers related to illegal withdrawals at Fortune, at NPCT 1, then at Dwipa Depot. First that”, explained the president.

“Ready,” replied the police chief.

“Secondly, when there is traffic jam, many drivers are attacked by thugs. Please settle these complaints. It’s all the head of the national police,” said the president,

“Ready, sir,” replied the police chief.

The president said he captured the existing situation and what the container drivers wanted. The President also stressed that he will continue to follow this process so that the complaints that have been submitted can be resolved.

“The order is up to the head of the national police so that everything is clear and can be resolved on the ground. Later, I will follow this process. If such complaints are not resolved, the income is low, still subject to the thugs. , still subject to extortion, that’s what I read in the statutes on social networks. Such complaints must be resolved and taken into account, “he said.

Previously, a tweet containing a video of a container driver went viral on Twitter. In the video re-uploaded to the @ferry_kdg account on Twitter, the driver asked President Jokowi to ensure that three depots are cleaned up, namely Fortune, Dwipa and New Priok Container Terminal One (NCPT 1).

“If only my statute was read by the president, I don’t ask for anything, I don’t ask for money, I don’t ask for a car, I don’t ask for wealth from the president.

Just one thing, please dissolve Fortune Depot, NPCT 1 and Dwipa Depot, “the driver moaned in the video.

The driver also felt that the severe traffic jams in Tanjung Priok were having an impact on the income and livelihood he provided for his family. Likewise, extortion is often practiced by several container depots.

“Please sir, I beg you to help me with the utmost respect for the President. I am sick, sir, to be scolded by my wife. I never come home with money. The road is still crowded, there are three (depots), no, G Fortune, yes Dwipa, yes, NPCT 1, sir. It hurts. Sir, lots of deposits, lots of orders but no game, cause the road is stuck, sir. Please sir, listen to the complaints of the driver from Tanjung Priok sir, “said the driver in the video narration which was retweeted 4,165 times and liked 8,846 times. (AIT)