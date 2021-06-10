Education in China’s Fight Against Poverty: Leaving No One Behind





06:59 An old Chinese saying goes “to dig a well you start with a shallow pit and end up getting a deep one”. The phrase means that a long journey begins with one step. It comes from “Liu Zi Chong Xue”, a book written about 1,500 years ago. Chinese President Xi Jinping saw education as a fundamental first step to “dig the well” of eradicating absolute poverty in China, which was achieved in 2020. “To dig a well, you start with a shallow pit and end up getting a deep one.” Both the builder and the successor of socialism should have high moral standards and be well informed. – Chinese President Xi Jinping Prevent the transfer of poverty across generations Yangjialing Fuzhou Hope Primary School in Yan’an, Shaanxi Province (northwest China), was renovated in 1995 thanks to donations from the city of Fuzhou, capital of southeastern Fujian Province. , after Xi Jinping, then Fuzhou Party leader, encouraged entrepreneurs underdeveloped regions of the country. “Don’t let the children lose at the starting line,” Xi said during his visit to the school in 2015, stressing that education is a key factor in the development of poor areas. The school, which at one time had only one teacher and a classroom in a cave, has undergone rapid change with support from government and society. It now has a four-story building equipped with modern multimedia classrooms, and students can also have a free lunch at the school. Statistics from the Ministry of Education (MOE) released in 2020 show that China’s total investment in education, including free meals and improved school facilities, has grown by more than 8% per year over the past three years. According to the White Paper on Poverty Reduction in China released in April 2021, the country has renovated 108,000 schools to strengthen compulsory nine-year education in poor areas since 2013. “Poverty reduction must begin with the reduction of ignorance. Therefore, giving children in rural areas a good education is an important task in the fight against poverty, and also a crucial means of preventing poverty from occurring. be passed down from generation to generation, ”Xi said. Reducing the education gap Regarding education equality as a basis for social equality, Xi Jinping has repeatedly stressed the importance of reducing the gap in educational resources and quality between rural and urban areas. During the period of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020), China’s central budget allocated around 749.5 billion yuan ($ 114.6 billion) in grants to support compulsory education, and 90% funds have been invested in rural areas, according to the education ministry. . For example, students from poor rural households received a living allowance from the government to support their studies. The 2021 China Poverty Reduction White Paper says there has been no abandonment in the countryside due to financial hardship. Compulsory nine-year education is now available to all children in poor rural households, and the completion rate in 2020 was 94.8 percent. As China goes digital in education, the internet infrastructure has also bridged the gap between urban and rural education – primary and middle schools across the country all have internet connections. Students at Yangjialing Fuzhou Hope Primary School can now experience the “Internet Classroom” through which the school uses the Internet to share teaching in real time with partner schools in major cities. Supportive policies have also been used to enroll more poor students, expand employment for graduates and help lift students out of poverty through vocational education. More than 8 million high school and secondary school graduates from poor families have received vocational training, 5.14 million poor students have received tertiary education, and key institutions of higher education have admitted some 700,000 students from areas rural and poor designated.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos