Politics
PM Modi announces 2 lakh free of charge to victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex gratia of Rs2 lakh each to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the house collapse incident in the Mumbais Malad region. Prime Minister Modi expressed sorrow at the loss of human life and announced the ex gratia payment from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. A sum of 50,000 would be provided to each of the injured, Modi said.
In a condolence message from the Prime Minister, his office tweeted: “Saddened by the loss of life due to the collapse of a structure in Malad West, Mumbai. In this hour of mourning, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured will recover as soon as possible. “
In addition, the government of Maharashtra also announced compensation of 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray offered his condolences to the victims of the incident and visited the city’s Shatabdi Hospital on Thursday to inquire about the welfare of the survivors, according to a statement released by the office of the chief minister (CMO).
As soon as Thackeray was made aware of the incident last night, he spoke with City Commissioner IS Chahal and ordered the rescue operation to be carried out with caution and the injured to be rushed to the hospital and treated at government expense, he said. Firefighters, municipal authorities and police had been on site since last night to clear the rubble and ensure rescue and relief operations.
Eight children and three adults were killed and seven others injured after a two-story three-story building collapsed on a single-story attached house in Mumbai’s Malwani neighborhood at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure. It also affected another residential structure in the area which is now in “dangerous condition”. The building, which is in a dangerous state, was evacuated. Rescue operations are still ongoing.
