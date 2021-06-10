Prime Minister Imran Khan: The lucky captain?





Prime Minister Imran Khan is lucky. How? ‘Or’ What? Well, on the one hand, his government will enter its fourth year in August, after tabling its third budget on Friday. It did so without facing a formidable challenge from an opposition that remained largely divided.

This is indeed a positive sign.

An elected civilian government is on its way to completing its five-year term, as are the governments of the Pakistan People’s Parties (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawazs (PML-N) before it.

In 2023, the people of the country will once again have the opportunity to judge a ruling party on the basis of its performance, although interference by the third force in the elections is an area that has yet to be addressed.

But in an effort to ensure free and fair elections, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is pushing for sweeping electoral reforms, which would be a mistake on the part of the boycott opposition.

Electoral reforms are in the interest of all political parties in Pakistan. For this, it would be wise for the opposition to prepare their own draft suggestions for debate in parliament, including how an infrastructure for electronic voting machines can be put in place and how overseas Pakistanis can be. emancipated.

But getting back to this government’s tenure, if Prime Minister Imran Khan ends his five-year term, he will make history as Pakistan’s first 74-year-old prime minister to complete his term.

Khans PTI is no stranger to electoral history. Previously, he had set a record in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to become the first political party to be elected to government from a second term. In addition, it won more seats in the province in 2018 than in 2013.

Now, what helped Khan stay in power?

On the one hand, the opposition. The opposition alliance, concocted last year, has remained the weakest a civilian government has faced since 1970.

Even after winning the 2018 election, forming a federal and Punjab government was a daunting task for the Khans party as it needed the help of allies. But even this was made easier for him by the opposition, which did little to block his rise to power, especially due to a lack of trust between Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

With divided opposition, Khan has benefited immensely.

Another reason Khan was lucky was that he was given a country that was far more secure, in terms of security, than the one over which the PPP and PML-N were to rule.

Terrorism cases were on the decline and overall the law and order situation had improved in 2018. If Imran Khan had been in power in 2008 or 2013, he would not have been able to decide on any action in North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Malakand, Swat or even Karachi. to root out terrorists.

And even if he had made the decision, his party would have faced reprisals like the PPP and the National Awami Party in the run-up to the elections, which saw many of their leaders killed.

So so far the race has been easier, but there is a challenge for Khan and it is a great performance.

Imran Khan has just over a year to keep his promises to the country. Although he is economically confident, it is still unclear how he will provide 10 million jobs and five million housing units by 2023. There is also not much time left for reforms in the police, civil service and justice he promised to bring.

Government health cards and insurance have brought relief to the population, but the unprecedented rise in the prices of basic commodities, especially drugs, would come to haunt them in 2023.

Even though the PTI is now blaming the previous government for its failures, it is important for the party to remember that in future elections the PTI will be judged on its own five-year term, not that of the PPP or PML-N. before that.

If the recent polls are any indication, the PTI is in a bitter fight. The PPP and PML-N seem to be holding up well in their respective constituencies in Sindh and Punjab.

For now, cricketer turned politician Imran Khan can be said to be a success. His record in cricket and social work is such that he hasn’t had to look back. But will his success in politics be the same? 2023 will tell us.

Abbas is a senior columnist and analyst for GEO, The News and Jang. He tweets @MazharAbbasGEO

