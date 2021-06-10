What to expect when Biden meets Erdogan

(MENAFN – Asia Times) Expectations are mounting in Ankara about the upcoming meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Brussels next Monday.

Erdogan recently said: “I think our meeting with Biden at the NATO summit will be the harbinger of a new era.”

Undoubtedly, the remarks by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at a White House briefing Monday on Biden’s first presidential tour abroad sent positive waves that Biden is eager to examine the “breadth” of Ankara-Washington relations and discuss the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria, Afghanistan and other regional issues as part of an “extended agenda” next week, while acknowledging that the two leaders will also examine the “significant differences” between the two NATO allies.

More importantly, Sullivan delivered a ‘presidential message’ to Erdogan personally: ‘President Biden knows Erdogan very well. The two have spent a lot of time together and they are both, I think, eager for the opportunity to have a professional opportunity to review the full scope of the relationship. ”

The conventional wisdom among analysts is that the United States and Turkey are hopelessly embroiled in a messy relationship. But then, the two countries also have a long history of sequestering their alliance of profound differences. Right now, what enchants the Turkish-American alliance is that Washington has always viewed Turkey as a “swing” state that can turn the West’s relations with Russia upside down.

Add to that now an extra dimension, with an eye on Turkey’s unique geography, when it comes to the priority of the United States to excluding China from the western world. There is no doubt that the next meeting in Brussels will be a high stakes affair.

With a touch of exaggeration, perhaps, one can even say that Biden’s meetings with Erdogan (June 14) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (June 16) meet at the hips. In almost all of the “talking points” that Sullivan singled out in the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria and Afghanistan, Russia is a dormant partner.

And more so, if we recognize that an “expansive agenda” can only include the entire region where Europe and Eurasia overlap, which turns into a theater of contention between the United States ( NATO) and Russia from Central Asia to the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus; and, from the Black Sea to the north through Ukraine.

Certainly, the Biden administration is preparing well for the next meeting with Erdogan. To borrow an expression Sullivan used to graphically sketch Vladimir Putin, Erdogan is also a “singular type of personalized leader, and having the opportunity to come together in a summit will allow us to manage this relationship and to stand up and defend American values.” more efficiently.”

Much preparatory work has been undertaken. Two high-level US diplomats have been to Ankara in recent weeks for consultations, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and US Ambassador to the United Nations (who holds cabinet rank) Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

The State Department said Sherman would “emphasize the importance of the relationship between the United States and Turkey as we work with our NATO ally to address mutual challenges and discuss areas of concern.”

The US mission to the UN in New York said in an announcement last week that Thomas-Greenfield would discuss “possibilities to strengthen US-Turkish relations, to work with our NATO ally to address global challenges [and] improve cooperation on Syria. ” A senior US diplomat at the New York mission called it a ” moment of intense engagement ” with senior Turkish officials ahead of the Biden-Erdogan meeting.

The US diplomat added that Turkey is “a key NATO ally and that we have a strategic relationship that covers a wide range of issues and concerns, including global and regional security issues, obviously, economic issues. linked to democracy and human rights “.

The Turkish side has also started preparations for the Biden-Erdogan meeting in recent weeks since Biden pronounced the taboo on April 24 of the “Armenian genocide” after the 1915 war massacres under Ottoman rule.

It was a red line for Turkey, and Ankara should have reacted harshly ranging from a closure of the Incirlik air base in the United States or even the halt of operations of the ABM radar base of Malatya-Kurecik in the east Turkey, a strategic asset of the Western alliance. system encircling Russia.

But Biden’s deep experience in international diplomacy was highlighted when he called Erdogan before making the announcement of the Armenian genocide and offered to meet in Brussels in June.

Interestingly, prior to this phone conversation, Sullivan made a call (April 23) with Erdogan’s main aide Ibrahim Kaln, where they came to a “consensus” on the exact wording Biden would use in his announcement the next day, that the blame for the Armenian Genocide would be placed at the gates of the dying Ottoman Empire and ensure that Ankara would not face reparations lawsuits in US courts by heirs of Armenians who fled to the United States in 1915 or after.

Sullivan’s tactful diplomacy and Biden’s gracious gesture had a magical effect on Erdogan. By the way, a third call also came from Washington to Ankara following Biden’s conversation with Erdogan: this time Secretary of State Antony Blinken called his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avuolu.

Indeed, three high-level calls from Washington to Ankara in two hours on April 23! They ensured that Biden’s April 24 announcement became virtually a non-event. Suffice to say that Biden’s highly inflammatory announcement has since become a wet firecracker. The very excited Turks have since moved on.

The episode is a testament to the strength and resilience inherent in the Turkish-American alliance. This is the touchstone to be applied in reassessing Turkey’s current “Islamist” ruling elite. The point is, amid the cacophony around “neo-Ottomanism”, Turkey’s apparent obsession with “strategic autonomy” or Erdogan’s mercurial personality traits, the Turkish elite cannot allow themselves a break in the umbilical cord that binds them to the Western world.

The Turkish Islamist elites are as much the heirs of Kemal Atatürk’s legacy as the fate of their country belongs to the West. The Biden Americans, in particular, would know this truth at home. Therefore, the leitmotif of the Biden-Erdogan summit will be the tango on a personal level between two presidents whose genius of the deal is legion.

That said, the differences, concerns, and interests that separate Washington and Ankara should not be underestimated. This requires a separate analysis (a second part of this article will follow). But make no mistake, a process of reconciliation must begin.

This article was produced in partnership by Indian Punchline and Globetrotter, who provided it to Asia Times.

MK Bhadrakumar is a former Indian diplomat.

