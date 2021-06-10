Xi inspects the new life of Tibetan shepherds





Almost seven years after moving into his current home, Tibetan shepherd Sonam Tsering received an unexpected guest: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

On Tuesday afternoon, Xi visited Sonam Tsering’s home in Shaliuhe Township, Gangcha County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haibei, as part of his inspection tour of Qinghai Province. northwest China).

“With us, the secretary general inspected both the inside and the outside of the house. He is very cordial, which touches us deeply, ”said Sonam Tsering, 50, in traditional Tibetan costume, in the village of Golog Tsang Gongma, where many local herders have been displaced.

At the end of 2014, Sonam Tsering’s family left a mountainous area 17 km from the new house, a one-story brick and concrete house, bidding farewell to the nomadic life in the middle of the meadows that was once the norm for people. breeders like him.

He showed Xi three photos to illustrate how his life has been transformed. One was his old home, a dilapidated adobe structure at the foot of a mountain, surrounded by uneven stone walls. The other two showed her family’s current area of ​​meadows and herds of sheep.

“Life was very hard in the past. Due to the poor quality of transport, my wife did not have access to medical services. My two children had little education and grazed the animals, ”recalls Sonam Tsering.

Despite their 30 hectares of grassland, the family raised just eight head of cattle and barely made ends meet, he said.

Their lives started to change after the move. At the end of 2015, they were registered as a poor household. With grants and poverty reduction loans, Sonam Tsering gradually increased his herd to 80 sheep and 20 cattle.

Her family’s average per capita income soared to 21,000 yuan (about 3,284 US dollars) in 2020 from 2,100 yuan in 2015.

“Thanks to the Party’s favorable policies, the lives of us herders are improving every day,” said Sonam Tsering.

His sense of profit is shared by his fellow breeders who have settled in more than 600 houses in the village. All homes are now equipped with flush toilets and have walkways to the doors.

“Animal husbandry and ecological tourism are booming in our village. Last year, the average per capita income of registered poor households reached 7,678 yuan,” said village Party leader Sonam Tseten.

“Great changes have taken place in the village,” Xi said, when speaking to the villagers. “We are very happy to see that each of you is leading a happy life, and we can feel the deep connection you have with the Party and the government.”

In the campaign against absolute poverty and the drive to build beautiful villages, Qinghai has seen more than 500,000 herders move to new homes in county capitals or townships.

In 2020, the average annual disposable income per capita of rural residents in the Tibetan-inhabited areas of Qinghai reached 12,000 yuan, up 74% from the 2015 figure. The remaining 257,000 poor were lifted out of poverty.

Tongdri Butso, eight-year-old granddaughter of Sonam Tsering, studies at a primary school in Shaliuhe commune. She wants to become a teacher when she grows up.

“I can’t wait to attend the flag-raising ceremony in Tiananmen Square in Beijing and see all the scenery that the grasslands don’t offer,” she said.



