Donald Trump gone, NATO is preparing its future





June 12, 2021

OVER THE past four years we have encountered challenges in transatlantic relations, says NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, drily alluding to the diplomatic pandemonium of the Trump years. Now, he said, we have a unique opportunity to open a new chapter in relations between North America and Europe. But will NATO leaders take it?

On June 14, the leaders of NATO’s 30 members will meet in Brussels, sandwiched between the G7 summit in Britain and an EU-US summit. They will discuss the future of the alliance. The mood will be lighter than at previous rallies, when Mr. Trump physically shoved a prime minister, threatened to pull out of the alliance, and barged in early after being mocked by his fellow leaders. Yet the challenges facing NATO did not dissipate with the arrival of Mr. Biden.

In recent months, Russia has massed troops around Ukraine, Belarus has forced a European airliner to seize a dissident, and America has announced the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, a process more than half completed on June 8, forcing NATO to follow suit. Yet the summit’s goal is to reorient the alliance in a more fundamental way.

NATO’s Strategic Concept, a document outlining its rationale, was last updated over a decade ago, at a time when Russia was seen as a potential partner and China as a non-partner. relevance. In Brussels, leaders will direct Mr Stoltenberg to produce a new version, a process that can take around a year. It will reflect a widening of NATO’s openness, embracing new challenges such as climate change, technological threats and China’s rise to power.

Things are already changing. Mr Stoltenberg underlines the increase in European defense spending (see graph) and more exercises, including large-scale exercises currently underway involving 9,000 British and French troops and aircraft carriers. The alliance is also busy rethinking the basics of military might. It is drafting a new strategy for artificial intelligence and has finalized its first new cyber defense policy in seven years. At the summit, leaders will establish a transatlantic technology accelerator to connect providers of advanced military technologies to investors.

One of NATO’s motivations for this technological rejuvenation, says Stoltenberg, is the fear that a Chinese country that does not share our values ​​will advance in key areas such as artificial intelligence. It is not clear that we will keep the technological lead, which was never the case with the Soviet Union during the Cold War, he adds. The discussion on China is a pivotal moment, says Tim Sayle, author of Enduring Alliance, A NATO History, marking a fundamental departure from what the alliance did in its first 70 years.

Yet the bigger question is whether the transatlantic split under Mr. Trump was a temporary break or something more lasting. Mr Biden made noise, speaking warmly about NATO and canceling Mr Trump’s troop cuts in Germany. His eight-day trip to Europe will end with a summit with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, in Geneva on June 16. This in theory allows Mr Biden to form a common front with allies before facing Mr Putin, who raised the bar on June 9 by outlawing groups linked to his main political rival, incarcerated Alexei Navalny.

Mr. Biden cannot appease all of his friends at once, however. Take the example of Nord Stream 2 (NS2), a near-completed gas pipeline connecting Russia to Germany that will bypass Ukraine and increase European dependence on Mr Putin. The Biden administration had opposed the project, but said on May 19 that it would waive the sanctions nonetheless. This pleased the German government, but alarmed those in favor of a tougher approach to Russia. The mood in Central Europe is deteriorating after the NS2 decision, notes Michal Baranowski, an expert in the Warsaw office of the German Marshall Fund, an American think tank. The feeling is that of betrayal.

Then there is the fact that the European defense landscape has changed irreparably in recent years. The shock of Mr Trump’s election and Britain’s departure from the EU have catalyzed an increase in bloc activity, from joint defense projects to a common fund for the defense industry.

Many European officials, aware of the radical turn of the Republican Party of the Americas and the prospect of Mr. Biden’s populist successors, are keen that such projects retain the momentum they have gained during the Trump years. Many are complementary to NATO, such as an EU effort to facilitate the movement of military forces across the continent. In practice, an element of competition is inevitable. In response to pressure from Mr Stoltenberg for an increase in the pool of common funding for NATO unchanged since 2014, Florence Parly, French Minister of Defense, retorted: All this money is money that will not be used for increase national budgets and a European defense effort.

What’s more, European officials know that all American presidents, including Mr. Biden, have cause for concern. The Americas’ military presence in Europe remains significant, but its most recent weapons are now generally sent to the Pacific first. Civil servants too. The first overseas trips of Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State for the Americas, and Lloyd Austin, his Secretary of Defense, were in Asia. There is considerable skepticism in Washington that a divided and concerned Europe will one day succeed in providing significant support to US efforts against China, says Jeremy Shapiro of the European Council on Foreign Relations, another think tank.

Even so, the geopolitics of Europe and Asia are inevitably linked, not least because the Americas National Defense Strategy in 2018 explicitly rejected the requirement for the country to be able to wage two wars at the same time. We urgently need European NATO to be able to handle more of the burden of conventional deterrence in Europe, says Wess Mitchell, a former U.S. official who co-chaired an expert panel for Mr. Stoltenberg l last year, so that in the event of a major crisis the United States can concentrate on China without jeopardizing the stability of the European theater. After eliminating Mr. Trump, NATO has no time to rest on its laurels.

