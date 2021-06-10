Top Picks for Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 game in Abu Dhabi





The Karachi Kings were moved from their place after Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United in the opener after the resumption of the 6th edition of the Pakistani Super League (PSL). The Kings face the fifth-placed Multan Sultans in Game 16.

The sultans of Multan have law enforcement in Shimron Hetmyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while the kings of Karachi have Martin Guptill as overseas substitutes.

Dream11 Prediction – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – Pakistani Super League 2021 Game 16

Team MUL vs KAR Dream11: fantastic cricket predictions and tips for Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings My Dream11 Team

Counter: Mohammad Rizwan

Drummers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Shimron Hetmyer

Versatile: Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera

Players: Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal

MUL vs KAR XI likely

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (w / c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Imran Khan

Kings of Karachi: Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam (c), Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Amir Yamin, Noor Ahmed

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings My Dream11 playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Babar Azam (vc), Martin Guptill, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Details

The match will start at 6.30 p.m. IST and take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, June 10. The game will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network and will be broadcast live on Sony Liv in India.

Teams

Sultans of Multan: Mohammad Rizwan (w / c), Sohaib Maqsood, Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Khan, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Usman Qadir, Sohail Tanvir, Hammad Azam, Shan Masood , Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Blessing Muzarabani, Sohaibullah, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammad Umar

Kings of Karachi: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton (w), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Aamer Yamin, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad

