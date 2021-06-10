Save America PAC wants ‘surprise’ donations for Trump’s birthday, automatic opt-in





Trump’s PAC, Save America, is asking his supporters to donate extra money on his birthday. He says he wants to surprise Trump “with a record-breaking fundraising day” and chooses his supporters for an additional donation. There aren’t many restrictions on how PAC donations might be spent. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Save America, the Political Action Committee (PAC) created by Donald Trump, urges donors to “surprise” the former president with extra money on his birthday.

When supporters donate through the Save America site, the website automatically checks a box indicating that they would like to donate the same amount on Trump’s birthday, which is June 14.

The website automatically checks a box indicating that it wishes to donate the same value on Trump’s birthday. Grace Dean / Save America

For example, if a supporter donates $ 250, the website automatically activates them to make an additional $ 250 donation on June 14.

“President Trump’s birthday is approaching June 14 and we want to surprise him with a record-breaking fundraising day!” the box reads. “Do you want to help us? “

The web page also automatically checks a box to indicate that the supporter wishes to make a monthly donation of their contribution.

Trump plans to start organizing rallies again and has continued to hint at a run in 2024 for the White House.

The website said the donations would go to Save America’s joint fundraising committee. He said 90% of the proceeds would go to the Save America PAC and 10% to the Make America Great Again PAC (MAGAPac), which was previously his presidential campaign committee.

By channeling donations through his PAC, Trump is trying to divert donations from the Republican National Committee to his own fund, Insider’s Julie Gerstein reported. Neither the Save America PAC nor the MAGAPac are directly affiliated with the Republican Party.

The Save America PAC was formed in November after Trump lost the election to President Joe Biden. The Independent reported that he has around $ 85 million in cash and has yet to spend any money to support or oppose specific candidates. The PAC raised more than $ 31 million in the 2020 cycle, mostly through local appeals that called for help to reverse the 2020 election results.

Insider’s Oma Seddiq reported that there weren’t many restrictions on how PAC donations could be spent, so Trump could use the funds for himself, although he couldn’t use them. use directly for own future political campaign.

Save America website urges Trump supporters to donate. Grace Dean / Save America Analysis by The Independent found that Save America sent fans at least one text message every day in May, urging them to donate money. Before the fundraising deadlines, some texts were sent out within hours of each other, according to the publication.

He reported that some of the texts appeared to have been written personally by Trump or those close to him, including his children Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and his wife Melania Trump.

“Eric & Don Jr: It’s so important that we send BOTH of you,” reads a text sent to supporters, according to The Independent. “It’s almost our father’s birthday. You have 1 hour to sign the card. Take action NOW.”

