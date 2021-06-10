China passes law to counter foreign sanctions





HONG KONG China has enacted a new law aimed at countering foreign sanctions, in response to efforts by the United States and Europe to pressure Beijing on issues spanning human rights, trade and technology.

Senior members of the Chinese legislature on Thursday approved the anti-foreign sanctions law, state media said, following a fast-track process that skipped public consultation and involved lawmakers reviewing the draft. act twice instead of the usual three times.

Chinese academics and state media have described the law as a welcome addition to Beijing’s legal toolbox to resist Western coercion, establishing retaliatory mechanisms against foreign sanctions and mitigating their impact on entities. and Chinese individuals. The United States and other Western governments have stepped up the use of economic and political sanctions against China over the past year over what they call Beijing’s unfair industrial practices, its assimilation campaign. force targeting Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang and the suppression of civil liberties. in Hong Kong, among others. State media said Chinese leader Xi Jinping signed the law, which will come into force upon publication. The full text had not been released Thursday evening Beijing time. Observers say the swift passage of the new law was the culmination of Mr Xis’ demands, issued in November, calling for faster improvements to China’s legal framework to protect its sovereignty, security and interests in China. relations with foreign parties. While the law had been in the works for months, state media did not reveal the existence of a bill until Monday, saying the bill was ready for second reading and final passage this week by the standing committee of the National People’s Congress. Seasoned lawmakers first considered the bill in April, but that reading was not announced at the time. Growing tensions between the United States and an increasingly powerful China have raised concerns that they could escalate into armed conflict. But as WSJ Gerald F. Seib explains, there are more forces working against conflict rather than towards it. (Posted 3/6/2021.) Photo illustration: Todd Johnson

Executives of foreign companies have expressed concern over what they consider to be an unusual secret. European companies in China are alarmed at the lack of transparency in this process, the first reading has never been announced, and there are no plans to consider, said Joerg Wuttke, president of the Chamber of Commerce of the European Union in China, before the law was passed. Such action is not conducive to attracting foreign investment or reassuring companies that increasingly believe they will be used as sacrificial pawns in a political chess game, Wuttke said. Greg Gilligan, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, declined to provide detailed comments on the law until more details are available, but said: If there is a cross-border disagreement, governments must come together to reconcile this in a way that allows businesses to stay in compliance with the law in the jurisdictions in which they operate. The passage of the new law follows a series of tit-for-tat sanctions between China and Western governments over the past year. The Trump and Biden administrations have imposed sanctions targeting senior Chinese officials, including members of the 25-member Communist Party Politburo, vice-chairs of the Standing Committee of Chinese Legislatures, and a number of officials involved in Hong Kong politics. Kong. The UK, Canada and the European Union have also announced similar measures. Washington has also applied punitive measures in the past against Chinese companies and individuals it accuses of violating US sanctions against North Korea and Iran. Beijing has denounced such sanctions as interference in China’s internal affairs and has increasingly responded with its own measures. For example, China has banned a number of Trump administration officials from doing business with or entering the country. China’s Foreign Ministry has also announced plans without providing details to punish some US defense contractors who participated in US arms sales to the island democracy of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its home territory. In January, China’s Commerce Ministry released new rules to counter what it called unwarranted foreign laws and sanctions targeting Chinese businesses and citizens, which would, among other measures, allow Chinese companies to sue Chinese Chinese courts to obtain compensation for losses resulting from foreign measures. . Then, in March, the National People’s Congress approved plans to improve China’s legal toolkit to counter sanctions, intervention and long-arm jurisdiction of foreign countries, media reported. State. Write to Chun Han Wong at [email protected]

