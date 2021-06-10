Boris Johnson mocked the arrival of ministers for the G7 in matching American-style bomber jackets

Boris Johnson raised his eyebrows after arriving at the G7 summit in a US Presidential-style jacket with the words Prime Minister embroidered on the lapel, as well as the Virgin logo.

Social media users were quick to wonder why Mr Johnson appeared to be ‘Virgin sponsored’ as he drove to the company’s LauncherOne rocket at the Spaceport at Newquay Airport, Cornwall yesterday .

The choice of jacket was made even more visible by the matching outfit of Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, as he accompanied the Prime Minister on the visit ahead of Friday’s G7 summit.

Dr Russ Jackson tweeted: ‘Virgin-sponsored’ Prime Minister? WTAF ‘.

A close-up of the bomber jacket’s embroidery, which social media users say makes the Prime Minister look “sponsored by Virgin”

The Minister of the Interior’s own “branded goods” Priti Patellors of a National Crime Agency operation in east London, May 2021 Boris Johnson’s latest name badge has been compared to that of Home Secretary Priti Patel. Patel was the first minister to be seen sporting her own ‘branded merchandise’ earlier this year, with social media users criticizing her choice to wear a coat with her role of ‘home secretary’ embroidered on the lapel as she was witnessing a raid on suspected human trafficking at an address in east London in May. Nazir Afzal tweeted: “I remember how my mother wrote my name on my jacket in elementary school.” Ruth Oliver tweeted: “What is this branding exercise going on in government or is it just so they know who they are when they get lost? It’s pretty weird … ‘ Patel joined a police raid as officers arrested human trafficking suspects accused of minicab and truck drivers to move migrants between France and the UK.

David Taylor tweeted: “Boris and Co. are building a good collection of branded products.”

While Nick Stevens wrote: “Of all the things I saw today, a photo of Boris Bloody Johnson, with ‘Virgin’ on his scruffy lapel has never been on my bingo card.”

Mr Johnson’s bomber jacket also echoes a coat worn by US President Donald Trump and his predecessors, who each receive a personalized US Navy flight jacket with their name and “Commander-in-Chief” written on it when they appear. join the role.

Similar jackets were worn by Barack Obama and his predecessor George W Bush, who wore one to a summit with then Prime Minister Tony Blair.

It’s unclear whether Johnson will wear the jacket to greet Mr Biden today, with whom he is due to speak face-to-face – the first time the two will meet in person – before the official start of the G7 summit Friday.

Mr Johnson had previously received a Royal Navy ‘foulie’ jacket emblazoned with the ‘Prime Minister’ as a gift from the Department of Defense during his visit to Faslane Naval Base in Scotland in July 2019.

Following Mr Johnson’s visit to the spaceport Virgin Orbit tweeted: “We were honored to join our friends at @SpaceCornwall and @spacegovuk in welcoming Prime Minister @BorisJohnson, Sec’t of Transport @grantshapps and MP @stevedouble today at Spaceport Cornwall, site of # G7Sommet. Together we are closer than ever to bringing the launch to Britain.

The Virgin Orbit LauncherOne is set to launch Britain’s first satellite within a year or two, with the UK space agency investing $ 7.8 million in the development of the Cornwall spaceport.

And the UK space industry may be ready to take off, as Spaceport Cornwall has been named a “potential favorable return location” for future missions.

An agreement has been signed between the Cornwall horizontal launch site and Sierra Space of Sierra Nevada Corporation, located in the United States – Virgin founder Richard Branson, previously saying it “will boost the space economy, strengthen the US partnership -British and inspire a whole new generation. space lovers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson accompanied Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as they watched the LauncherOne at the Spaceport at Newquay Airport

The Virgin Orbit LauncherOne is set to bring Britain’s first satellite launch within a year or two

Mr Johnson pictured in a similar jacket at Faslane Naval Base in July 2019, with ‘Prime Minister’ written on the right side of the chest

This MoU covers the exploration of future opportunities for collaboration and explains that the two companies have a “common vision to democratize space”, that is to say to participate by lowering the cost of access to the space.

But the move could also be beneficial for the environment.

The two companies are focused on communicating the vital role satellites can play in tackling global climate challenges that world leaders are expected to discuss at the G7 summit in Cornwall this week.

The signing of the MoU follows discussions between the two companies over the past two years, as well as the completion of the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) undertaken by Sierra Space regarding Spaceport Cornwall’s suitability to be a place of return for his landing on the runway, Dreamcatcher.

In an exciting step forward for the UK space industry, the study found Spaceport Cornwall to be the best candidate – and this should lead to a more detailed study of the landing site before Cornwall is named the intended return location for de future missions.

Mr. Trump wearing a similar monogrammed jacket during a visit to U.S. personnel at Yokota Fussa Air Base in Tokyo on November 5, 2017

Barack Obama in a similarly styled leather jacket during a speech in Wisconsin in 2012 during his presidency

George W Bush in his bomber jacket during a meeting with Tony Blair near Camp David, Maryland in 2001

Melissa Thorpe, Director of Spaceport Cornwall, said today: “We are delighted to welcome representatives from Sierra Space to Cornwall at the G7 summit and to announce the signing of the MoU.

“Spaceport Cornwall is a multi-user spaceport and it is a great achievement to add an additional launch / re-entry partner to our consortium one year before the first launch from the site in 2022.

“Satellite technology offers so much hope in tackling many of the environmental challenges discussed here this week, and we are proud to be able to showcase the role Cornwall and the UK are playing.”