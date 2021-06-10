Punjabi singer Imran Khan arrested by Kapurthala police for hosting birthday party: the Tribune India





Tribune press service

Jalandhar, June 9

Punjabi singer Imran Khan, popularly known as Khan Saab, a resident of Preet Nagar in Phagwara, has been arrested by Kapurthala police for hosting a party, in violation of Covid guidelines.

Khan, who was arrested along with three of his accomplices, present at the same party, is currently released on bail. An FIR has been filed by Kapurthala Police here against four named individuals, while the others remain unidentified.

Khan (27) was arrested along with Harpreet Singh (28), Dilbar Mohammed (31) and Ijaz (23), who were also seen at the party with him.

The arrests came after a video of the party venue was posted last night, which went viral on social media. The surprise party seems to have gone wrong as the number of people present at the rally exceeded those allowed under the Covid protocol.

In the video, a blonde haired Khan is taken to a house with his eyes closed by a friend, which then leads to huge applause and cheers, followed by dancing to a live concert. A group of 30 to 40 people dance together while Khan hugs many of them.

An FIR was filed at Satnampura Police Station in Phagwara today under the IPC and the Disaster Management Act.

SSP Kapurthala Harkamalpreet Singh said there were around 30 to 40 people in the party in violation of the Covd protocol. The singer and his friends were identified and arrested. The singer was later released on bail. Police are on the lookout for other people who attended the party, including members of the group.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos