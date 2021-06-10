Trump slated to be reinstated this year, say 30% of Republicans





According to a new Morning Consult / Politico poll, 29% of Republicans believe Donald Trump has a real chance of being “reinstated” as president by the end of 2021. A good 17% of GOP respondents said that ‘It was “very likely” that Trump, who lost the electoral college to Joe Biden by a 306-232 margin, would be president again. Another 12% said it was “quite likely” that Trump would return to the Oval Office this year.

They are all wrong. It is “extremely unlikely” – as 39% of Republican respondents correctly told pollsters – that Trump will return to the White House in 2021. Trump was defeated in the 2020 election, a reality that has been confirmed dozens of times in various courts.

But the roots of this illusion are not very difficult to discern. One of the main proponents of the alternate universe of the QAnon plot is that Trump will at some point use martial law to suddenly consolidate political power and imprison his rivals in the “deep state.” Powerful people fuel this belief. Trump’s former national security adviser, the QAnon marrying Michael Flynn, openly yearned for a military coup last week, and Trump himself is pouring rocket fuel on the fire as he allegedly been raving about how he would be back in power by August. And even those who aren’t fooled by the Q insanity can be misled by the various crooks who promise their election “recounts” will keep Trump’s hopes alive.

For now, a military coup is (thankfully) unlikely, but the reinstatement fantasy is a segment of a larger brainworm that’s entrenched in Republican times: that Trump is still the president. legitimate because he was the real winner of the 2020 election. And among GOP voters, that’s far from a marginal position. In May, 60% of Republican voters told Reuters / Ipsos polls that they at least agreed enough that Trump had the election stolen.

The consequences of this great madness were highlighted during the January insurgency, when Trump supporters fiercely tried to prevent Biden’s victory from being certified. The insurgency has failed, but other anti-democratic efforts are advancing, including GOP-dominated state legislatures that militarize lies about the 2020 election to pass laws making voting more difficult.

It is not clear that these lawmakers really need an excuse. Using the fig leaf of “electoral fraud” to restrict voting rights was part of the GOP’s electoral strategy long before Trump took over the party. And getting Republicans to start trying to win a majority of voters (rather than just denying them the right to vote en masse) will require more than getting them to ditch Trump’s personal fan-fiction about the future.

But as long as Republicans believe the last presidential election was stolen, it will be much more difficult to convince them to stop trying to cheat the next time.

