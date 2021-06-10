Jitin Prasada says decision to join BJP was motivated by ‘inner call’

Attacked by congressional leaders for joining the BJP, Jitin Prasada defended his decision on Thursday, saying it was not an overnight decision and was motivated by only one factor – “national interest”. his own leaders were also the reason for his departure.

Prasada, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, said it was an “inner call” and her decision was driven by a desire to “work for the people”. Explaining what drew him to the BJP, he told CNN-News18: “I saw the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we tried to beat her and we couldn’t… that’s it. one of the things that drew me to BJP. Today Prime Minister Modi is the greatest leader and the BJP is the only national party… Now that I have joined the BJP, I am in a better position to help people. “

Unhappy with their colleague’s decision to switch sides, congressional leaders criticized Prasada for blaming Congress and the ideology he and his father worked for. “

Earlier, Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge denounced Prasada saying, “Jitin Prasada was a traditional member of Congress and we showed him respect. He was not ignored. He was the secretary general in charge of Bengal in charge and was allowed to challenge each time. Despite that, if he blames Congress and the ideology he and his father worked for, it’s sad. “Former Union Minister and Congress Leader Kapil Sibal wondered. it was simply being used as a trap by the BJP to win over the rapidly approaching Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Top Congress leader Salman Khurshid said he felt very bad that his colleague left the party, but added that it was his choice. Meanwhile, Mr Veerappa Moily alleged that Prasada had placed personal ambition “over everything else and his ideological commitment was suspect from the start and the party which had not won any seat in West Bengal under his responsibility showed that ‘he was incompetent.

Responding to the allegations, the leader of Uttar Pradesh said: “Members of Congress are free to express their views… As far as my ideology is concerned, there is only one: the national interest. .

Further, striking back at Congress, Prasad asked, “What ideology forced Congress to form a government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra?” What ideology made them ally themselves with the left in West Bengal in the recent elections? “

Defending his decision, he said: “It was not an overnight decision. It had been the subject of deliberation over the last few years… in my states there was a huge gap between the party and the people. It was a question of inner appeal. It had nothing to do with an individual. “

“I’m grateful for all the positions and positions I have secured in Congress… but it’s not about that, it’s about working for the people. If I don’t have the support, how can I do my job, “he said.

Highlighting the problems within the party, Prasad said: “We haven’t seen a change even after raising questions… Congress has not listened. It wasn’t just about not being heard… no direction was given to turn around. Prasad was among the signatories of the letter written to Sonia Gandhi by 23 senior leaders demanding organizational change within the party in August 2020.

“It’s not about an individual or a style of operation. It’s about Congress… if it was all about power, I wouldn’t have waited to lose two elections, ”said Prasada.

“Election defeats are one of the reasons I left … everyone knows who the party leader is … but are they using the available talent correctly?” He added.

The former congressional leader refrained from further commenting on the party, saying: “I’m no one to comment that Congress is rudderless … it’s up to the people on the ship to decide.”

Regarding his new role at BJP, he said: “The BJP didn’t promise anything… I’m not a negotiator… I was a member of Congress and just because I changed sides, the BJP didn’t. not going to offer me a job. How to use me is up to the party. “

