Hospitalization of 405 other COVID-19 patients at Atlet Wisma in Jakarta





NUSADAILY.COM – JAKARTA – The Wisma Atlet Kemayoran emergency hospital in central Jakarta received another 405 COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people hospitalized to 89,111 since March 23, 2020. Currently, 3,626 patients are hospitalized in towers 4, 5, 6 and 7, hospital spokesman Colonel Aris Mudian said on Thursday. Some 84,489 of the 89,111 hospital patients have fully recovered and been discharged from the hospital, he noted. Despite the hospital’s relatively high recovery rate, 89 patients succumbed to the disease, while another 907 were sent to other COVID-19 referral hospitals, he noted. READ ALSO: Jokowi Witnesses Vaccination Campaign For Bus Drivers In Kampung Rambutan Meanwhile, the Galang Island COVID-19 Emergency Hospital in Riau Islands Province is currently treating 50 COVID-19 patients, including a symptomatic resident admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours. The 50 patients include 31 men and 19 women, he noted, adding that this Galang Island-based emergency hospital had received 13,896 patients since April 12, 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak first hit the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019 and thereafter globally, including countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The Indonesian government announced the country’s first confirmed cases on March 2, 2020. Central and regional governments then worked tirelessly to flatten the curve of coronavirus disease by enforcing care protocols and social restrictions. To break the chain of spreading COVID-19, which had weakened the purchasing power of families across Indonesia, the government also banned home travel, or “mudiks,” ahead of the holiday season. This year’s Eid al-Fitr, similar to the protocol followed last year. Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono Harbuwono predicted that the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia following the Eid al-Fitr holiday would peak in mid-June 2021. By shutting down new transmission clusters, the government plans to extend the quarantine period for travelers arriving from abroad, especially from countries affected by the COVID-19 crisis, to 14 days, instead of the previous five days . Currently, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has exceeded 1.8 million as part of the government’s continued efforts to win the battle against COVID-19, which has had a huge impact on the economy and health. public. As part of its efforts to fight the pandemic, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program to contain the infections, which surfaced on January 13, 2021. On Thursday, President Joko Widodo observed a vaccination campaign for public transport workers and small and medium-sized enterprises operating in Kampung Rambutan bus station in east Jakarta. As of Wednesday, some 18.7 million Indonesians had received their first injection, while the number of those receiving the two-dose vaccine stood at 11.4 million. By creating a herding community in Indonesia, the Indonesian Ministry of Health estimated that inoculation of some 181.5 million people would take about 15 months.(microphone)







