Religious leaders in China step up support for CCP ahead of Appledaily party’s centenary

Religious communities in China are rallying to support the centennial anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, asking their followers to study the history of the party and make a pilgrimage to historic sites.

The official Catholic Church in China is among the most active, with some parishes holding a thanksgiving mass to sing the praises of the CCP. In a statement released last month, Liu Yuanlong, vice president of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association as well as a member of the National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conferences, wrote that God has chosen the Chinese Communist Party.

Quoting Proverbs 11:14, which says that for lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won thanks to many advisers, Liu argued that the CCP and the country need a strong central leadership. We must firmly support the Chinese Communist Party with Xi Jinping at its heart. We listen and follow the Party, he wrote.

In a separate statement, John Fang, Bishop of the Diocese of Shandong and President of the Association, said the group will continue to deepen the Sinicization of the Catholic religion. We maintain a high degree of alignment with the Party and walk firmly on the path of love for the country and for religion, he added.

The latest buzz of activity came after the State Administration for Religious Affairs introduced new rules that went into effect last month. The measures for the administration of religious personnel stipulate that religious leaders and teachers must protect national security and ethnic unity, and increase control over their income and training abroad.

At a meeting in February, Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, told religious leaders to use the anniversary celebration to align religious doctrine with socialism.

Last month, the Central Bureau issued a notice, urging all sectors of society to begin promotional education on the history of the CCP. In response, some religious groups are collaborating with the Institute of Socialism to organize classes and have worshipers pay homage at historic sites.

Beatrice Leung, sister of Precious Blood from Hong Kong and a former research professor at the Ursuline Wenzao Language University in Taiwan, said most of the statements were aimed at Chinese officials. As vice president, Liu is also a Chinese official below the hierarchy and cannot stray from the party line, said Leung, who traveled to mainland China to study Chinese churches there are. years.

I don’t blame them. Faced with the government in their positions, what can they say? They must follow Xi Jinping’s thoughts, she added.

However, over the past few decades, Chinese followers have learned a lot from their interactions with their Hong Kong counterparts. I believe Chinese believers are smart. They know what they should listen to and what they shouldn’t. They are following Hong Kong’s lead, she said.

Kenneth Chan, associate professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University, said the statements were released to express his loyalty to the leaders. The most important doctrine of Catholicism is faith, hope and love. Everyone should be equal before God, instead of seeking to be a dictator, he added.

Wu Qiang, an independent political analyst, noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping referred to the sinization policy in 2016 to bring religion under the control of the CCP. Educating religious groups to learn about party history serves to further strengthen politics. They are using the celebratory activities to strengthen their control over the five major religions, he said.

Click on here for Chinese version

———————————

The brand new English edition of Apple Dailys is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Apple daily in the App Store or Google Play