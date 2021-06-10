Connect with us

Politics

Religious leaders in China step up support for CCP ahead of Appledaily party’s centenary

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By


Religious communities in China are rallying to support the centennial anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, asking their followers to study the history of the party and make a pilgrimage to historic sites.

The official Catholic Church in China is among the most active, with some parishes holding a thanksgiving mass to sing the praises of the CCP. In a statement released last month, Liu Yuanlong, vice president of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association as well as a member of the National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conferences, wrote that God has chosen the Chinese Communist Party.

Quoting Proverbs 11:14, which says that for lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won thanks to many advisers, Liu argued that the CCP and the country need a strong central leadership. We must firmly support the Chinese Communist Party with Xi Jinping at its heart. We listen and follow the Party, he wrote.

In a separate statement, John Fang, Bishop of the Diocese of Shandong and President of the Association, said the group will continue to deepen the Sinicization of the Catholic religion. We maintain a high degree of alignment with the Party and walk firmly on the path of love for the country and for religion, he added.

The latest buzz of activity came after the State Administration for Religious Affairs introduced new rules that went into effect last month. The measures for the administration of religious personnel stipulate that religious leaders and teachers must protect national security and ethnic unity, and increase control over their income and training abroad.

At a meeting in February, Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, told religious leaders to use the anniversary celebration to align religious doctrine with socialism.

Last month, the Central Bureau issued a notice, urging all sectors of society to begin promotional education on the history of the CCP. In response, some religious groups are collaborating with the Institute of Socialism to organize classes and have worshipers pay homage at historic sites.

Beatrice Leung, sister of Precious Blood from Hong Kong and a former research professor at the Ursuline Wenzao Language University in Taiwan, said most of the statements were aimed at Chinese officials. As vice president, Liu is also a Chinese official below the hierarchy and cannot stray from the party line, said Leung, who traveled to mainland China to study Chinese churches there are. years.

I don’t blame them. Faced with the government in their positions, what can they say? They must follow Xi Jinping’s thoughts, she added.

However, over the past few decades, Chinese followers have learned a lot from their interactions with their Hong Kong counterparts. I believe Chinese believers are smart. They know what they should listen to and what they shouldn’t. They are following Hong Kong’s lead, she said.

Kenneth Chan, associate professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University, said the statements were released to express his loyalty to the leaders. The most important doctrine of Catholicism is faith, hope and love. Everyone should be equal before God, instead of seeking to be a dictator, he added.

Wu Qiang, an independent political analyst, noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping referred to the sinization policy in 2016 to bring religion under the control of the CCP. Educating religious groups to learn about party history serves to further strengthen politics. They are using the celebratory activities to strengthen their control over the five major religions, he said.

Click on here for Chinese version

———————————

The brand new English edition of Apple Dailys is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Apple daily in the App Store or Google Play



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: