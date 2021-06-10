Prime Minister Modi apologizes for death of boxer Dingko Singh, calls him “sports superstar”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the passing of former Indian boxer and Asian Games gold medalist Dingko Singh and said his contribution had helped boxing’s popularity. Dingko Singh died on Thursday after a long illness at the age of 42. Considered one of the best boxers India has ever produced, Dingko won a gold medal at the Asian Games in Bangkok in 1998. The Prime Minister called Dingko an “exceptional boxer” who won several laurels during his playing career. “Shri Dingko Singh was a sports superstar, an outstanding boxer who won several laurels and also helped increase the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his passing. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted the Prime Minister. The Sports Authority of India also mourned the disappearance of boxer Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee. “We are sad to learn of the deaths of Padma Shri and award-winning boxer Arjuna Dingko Singh. His gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games is a shining moment in the history of Indian sport. We express our condolences. to his family and friends, “tweeted SAI media. . Six-time world champion Mary Kom said Dingko may be gone, but her legacy will always live with us. Shri Dingko Singh was a sports superstar, an outstanding boxer who won several laurels and also helped increase the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his death. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2021 “You were a true hero of our nation. You are leaving but your legacy will live on among us. RIP,” Mary Kom tweeted. Earlier, Union Minister of Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju and boxing superstar Vijender Singh mourned the disappearance of Dingko Singh. Dingko Singh had tested positive for the coronavirus in May 2020 but the former boxer quickly recovered. Last year, in April, Dingko was flown from Imphal to the nation’s capital for treatment for liver cancer.







