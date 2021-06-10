Southeast Asia and the race to vaccinate a million a day against COVID-19





Singapore: In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the vaccination rollout was not a race. In Southeast Asia, it really is, and those in the middle are doing all they can to move forward. The divide has been rich and developing countries on vaccine accessibility have been laid bare in this part of the world. In addition to battling highly contagious variants leading to a new wave of infection, most countries in Southeast Asia have barely gotten started in the pursuit of herd immunity. But as the supply starts to increase a bit in some countries, they show that it is urgent to distribute it. People wait in an observation area of ​​a vaccination center set up in a Bangkok shopping mall after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. Credit:Bloomberg

Thailand is an example. After containing the virus fairly successfully until a recent outbreak linked to a nightclub district skyrocketed the number of cases, its vaccination schedule had been slow and disorganized, to say the least. However, after finally getting hold of a large supply of doses of AstraZeneca – made by a Bangkok company owned by the king – the country of 70 million people is now moving in a hurry. On Monday, the first day of its mass vaccination program, the government said vaccines had been given to 416,487 people, of whom 388,872 received their first. On Tuesday, an additional 472,128 doses were administered, including 428,459 for the first time. This pace of deployment saw the total number of doses in Thailand’s weapons drop from 4.2 million to 5.1 million within two days. A man receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an exhibition center turned vaccination center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Credit:PA In Malaysia, which has seen the region’s worst COVID-19 infection rate in the past six weeks, even surpassing India in terms of cases per million people and leaving intensive care units overcapacity, the pace was not so fast.

