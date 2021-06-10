Three Gorges Renewables soars into China’s biggest IPO in 17 months

HONG KONG – China Three Gorges Renewables (Group), a unit of the operator of the world’s largest hydropower plant, on Thursday rose from the maximum of 44% allowed to cap the largest initial public offering of a mainland company since January 2020.

Listing of CTG Renewables, which operates wind and solar power plants on the mainland, capitalized on investor interest in China’s willingness to deliver on President Xi Jinping’s pledge last year to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Trading started at 3.18 yuan on Thursday, up 20% from CTG Renewables’ IPO price of 2.65 yuan, but quickly climbed to 3.82 yuan, the highest gain allowed. by the rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. He closed the day at the same price.

“We will take this list as an opportunity to help achieve carbon neutrality,” Chairman Wang Wubin said in prepared remarks at a ceremony at the exchange.

Wang, wearing a long red scarf to celebrate the listing, pledged to ensure that Xi’s carbon neutrality targets the “company’s own mission by leveraging the strength of the capital market.”

The company raised a net amount of 22.49 billion yuan ($ 3.53 billion) through the issuance of 8.571 billion shares. This is the largest IPO in the mainland market since the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway raised $ 4.4 billion in January 2020, just as COVID-19 began to spread beyond Wuhan.

China Telecom and China Mobile, which have their main listings in Hong Kong, have asked to sell shares in Shanghai in what are expected to be even bigger offers.

Calling CTG Renewables a ‘rare new energy platform asset’ among mainland stocks, Soochow Securities analyst Liu Bo predicts that revenue and earnings will each grow by more than 20% per year through 2023 .

It should be noted that the National Energy Administration of China has set a target for 2030 to increase the share of wind and solar in the country’s power generation from about 11% to 25%.

“The whole electricity sector could become the biggest innovative sector considering carbon neutrality,” Liu said.

China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) chairman Wang Wubin said the IPO would be “an opportunity to help achieve carbon neutrality.” (Courtesy of the Shanghai Stock Exchange)

CTG Renewables will use the proceeds of its IPO for seven offshore wind projects along the Chinese coast, from the Bohai and Yellow Seas in the north to the South China Sea in the south. One project, planned for the coast of Shandong province, would be the country’s first offshore wind power plant combined with aquaculture.

The company’s profits rose 27% last year to 3.61 billion yuan, while revenue grew at a similar rate to 11.31 billion yuan. In the January-March quarter, business growth accelerated, with revenues up 43% from a year earlier and profits up 51%, according to the latest disclosure made on Wednesday.

The company originates from a fully state-owned water conservancy company established in 1985. It was split up as a renewable energy company under central control of China Three Gorges Corp. in 2015.

China Yangtze Power, a Shanghai-listed entity that generates electricity from the Three Gorges Dam, is a sister company. Its IPO in 2003 was the fourth largest ever on the continent at that time.

As of September 30, the company had 11,890 megawatts of national power generation capacity. Of this, 58% were wind, 40% solar and the rest hydroelectric. This has given CTG Renewables a share of about 3% of national wind power production and more than 2% of solar capacity.

CTG Renewables does not own any of its parent company’s offshore wind investments, which include generating assets in Pakistan, Germany, Portugal and Brazil.

With the IPO, the direct ownership of the parent company will drop from 70% to 49%, but it will retain majority control due to a small stake held through another subsidiary. State ownership will remain above 60%.

Jiang Wei, analyst at Wanlian Securities, predicted that CTG Renewables’ revenue and earnings will grow even faster than Liu of Soochow’s forecast. But in a note on Wednesday, he set a share price target of 3.60 yuan, lower than Thursday’s close.

Additional reporting by Cora Zhu