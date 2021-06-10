Yogi Adityanath Arrives in Delhi to Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Amid Rumors of Change of Leadership at UP | India News





NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in the nation’s capital on Thursday for a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda . Shortly after his arrival in the national capital, CM Yogi went directly to meet Amit Shah at his residence. Delhi | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at the residence of Union Home Secretary Amit Shah He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow pic.twitter.com/m8Fn03Fqqt ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021 CM Yogi is expected to meet with the prime minister on Friday, high-level sources said. He will then meet the main leaders of the party, including the national president of the BJP JP Nadda and Amit Shah. The meeting is important because it takes place against the backdrop of intense rumors about a change of leadership in the most politically crucial state before the next one. assembly elections.CM Yogi’s visit to Delhi comes a day after Jitin Prasada, a former Congress leader from a well-known Brahmin family in Uttar Pradesh, left the party to join the BJP. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are only a few months away, and the chaotic COVID-19 situation and allegations made by opposition leaders that the administration led by Yogi Adityanath has mismanaged its management have become a concern for the BJP high command in Delhi. This has led to intense speculation about a reshuffle of the party organization and the induction of a few new faces into the state council of ministers in the days to come, just before the state legislative elections. But, the central leadership of the BJP put all its weight behind Yogi Adityanath and backed the chief minister, quelling rumors of an impending change of leadership in the state, ahead of the next assembly elections. Party sources said the central party leadership is trying to iron out the rough edges in relations between the UP government and the Saffron Party state unit. Recently, the national secretary general of the BJP (organization) BL Santhosh and party vice-chairman Radha Mohan Singh, also the party in charge of Uttar Pradesh, had met with senior party leaders and state ministers and submitted a report to the party’s national chairman, JP Nadda. Based on the report, Amit Shah and Nadda are likely to define the next course of action in the state. Refuting discussions about a possible change in the chief ministry and state leadership of the BJP, Uttar Pradesh party official Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday denied reports of a possible expansion of the BJP. state cabinet and stated that although there are vacancies in the cabinet, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathhas the prerogative to fill them as and when it wants. Singh also categorically refuted reports of an alleged rift between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, describing the CM as the most competent person to make the Prime Minister’s dream come true. Retaining power in UP in 2022 is crucial for the BJP, and a good performance in state will surely be key to keeping Narendra Modi as prime minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The UP is India’s most crucial state in the Lok Sabha elections, as its number of MPs is almost double that of the next state on the list, Maharashtra (48). Live







