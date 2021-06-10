Macron’s attempt to eclipse Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 as France and UK are on a ‘collision course’ | United Kingdom | New

Emmanuel Macron: an expert discusses a “very low” approval rate

Mr Macron has expressed support for the lifting of vaccine patents to help end the pandemic ahead of the G7 summit. The French president wrote on Twitter that “from day one, France has strived to make solutions to the pandemic a global public good”. He added: “Sharing doses, opening up intellectual property, financing health systems. It’s up to the G7 to get involved. “

A French official confirmed to Politico that “opening up intellectual property” meant supporting the waiver of vaccine patents. The UK is currently opposed to the idea, which is said to be poised to put Mr Macron and Mr Johnson on a ‘collision course’ this weekend. Mr Macron had previously tried to eclipse Mr Johnson on the issue after asking Europe to start distributing doses to other countries in February. He told the Financial Times that not fairly sharing vaccines would reinforce global inequalities before the prime minister hosts the virtual G7 world summit.

He said: “We are allowing the idea to take hold that hundreds of millions of vaccines are given in rich countries and we don’t start in poor countries. “This is an unprecedented acceleration in global inequalities and it is also politically unsustainable because it paves the way for a war of influence on vaccines.” But Mr Johnson had already pledged millions of doses to other countries through the COVAX alliance. Foreign Minister James Cleverly criticized Macron’s choice to use vaccines as “diplomatic leverage”, saying it was much better to hand the doses over to COVAX to decide how best to distribute them. Mr Cleverly told LBC Radio: ‘At the end of the day our first priority, and rightly so, is the protection of the British people, that is what we are focusing on and we are doing it very effectively and the deployment of the vaccine. very, very quickly. READ MORE: ‘One-way street to freedom’ Boris Johnson’s promise to the British as June 21 freedom threatened

“But we also know that we in the UK will not be really safe until we also address this situation internationally, which is why it is important that we do both. “When we’ve assessed that we’ve really got ahead of the problem on this and it’s going to be very science-driven, that’s when we can start to see these excess doses being distributed.” Unlike other countries, the UK has not disclosed how many doses it plans to give the COVAX program, but has promised it will give any excess. Last Friday Mr Hancock said immunizing children in the UK would be given priority over sending doses overseas. He added that the UK currently has no reserve dose.

Earlier this week, more than 100 former prime ministers, presidents and foreign ministers urged leaders of G7 countries to pay two-thirds of the £ 46.6 billion that would have been needed to vaccinate low-income countries . Tony Blair said the “reality” was that governments are “obligated to look after [their] own people “and will therefore always prioritize immunizing their own country first. But he added: “You can’t be absolutist about this, there may be a vaccine we can ship ahead of time.” Lily Caprani of UNICEF called on G7 countries to start giving now as well as throughout the summer and the rest of the year. She said: “Low-income countries need a constant supply that they can pull off the tarmac and into the arms of health workers.

“The unintended consequence of keeping all of these vaccines until Christmas is that countries will not be able to absorb and deploy them and so they could end up wasted. “We could see millions of unused and expired doses of vaccine, and it will be a tragedy.” South Africa and India have proposed to waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus-related products, including vaccines, through the World Trade Organization. This would allow more vaccines to be produced in low-income countries. The EU has consistently opposed the call, arguing that intellectual property is not a barrier to access to vaccines and that if so, existing compulsory licensing arrangements should be used.