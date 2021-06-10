Politics
Macron’s attempt to eclipse Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 as France and UK are on a ‘collision course’ | United Kingdom | New
Emmanuel Macron: an expert discusses a “very low” approval rate
Mr Macron has expressed support for the lifting of vaccine patents to help end the pandemic ahead of the G7 summit. The French president wrote on Twitter that “from day one, France has strived to make solutions to the pandemic a global public good”. He added: “Sharing doses, opening up intellectual property, financing health systems. It’s up to the G7 to get involved. “
A French official confirmed to Politico that “opening up intellectual property” meant supporting the waiver of vaccine patents.
The UK is currently opposed to the idea, which is said to be poised to put Mr Macron and Mr Johnson on a ‘collision course’ this weekend.
Mr Macron had previously tried to eclipse Mr Johnson on the issue after asking Europe to start distributing doses to other countries in February.
He told the Financial Times that not fairly sharing vaccines would reinforce global inequalities before the prime minister hosts the virtual G7 world summit.
Emmanuel Macron tried to eclipse Boris Johnson
Mr Macron supported the idea of giving up vaccine patents
He said: “We are allowing the idea to take hold that hundreds of millions of vaccines are given in rich countries and we don’t start in poor countries.
“This is an unprecedented acceleration in global inequalities and it is also politically unsustainable because it paves the way for a war of influence on vaccines.”
But Mr Johnson had already pledged millions of doses to other countries through the COVAX alliance.
Foreign Minister James Cleverly criticized Macron’s choice to use vaccines as “diplomatic leverage”, saying it was much better to hand the doses over to COVAX to decide how best to distribute them.
Mr Cleverly told LBC Radio: ‘At the end of the day our first priority, and rightly so, is the protection of the British people, that is what we are focusing on and we are doing it very effectively and the deployment of the vaccine. very, very quickly.
READ MORE: ‘One-way street to freedom’ Boris Johnson’s promise to the British as June 21 freedom threatened
Prime Minister has pledged to donate vaccines
“But we also know that we in the UK will not be really safe until we also address this situation internationally, which is why it is important that we do both.
“When we’ve assessed that we’ve really got ahead of the problem on this and it’s going to be very science-driven, that’s when we can start to see these excess doses being distributed.”
Unlike other countries, the UK has not disclosed how many doses it plans to give the COVAX program, but has promised it will give any excess.
Last Friday Mr Hancock said immunizing children in the UK would be given priority over sending doses overseas.
He added that the UK currently has no reserve dose.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock
Earlier this week, more than 100 former prime ministers, presidents and foreign ministers urged leaders of G7 countries to pay two-thirds of the £ 46.6 billion that would have been needed to vaccinate low-income countries .
Tony Blair said the “reality” was that governments are “obligated to look after [their] own people “and will therefore always prioritize immunizing their own country first.
But he added: “You can’t be absolutist about this, there may be a vaccine we can ship ahead of time.”
Lily Caprani of UNICEF called on G7 countries to start giving now as well as throughout the summer and the rest of the year.
She said: “Low-income countries need a constant supply that they can pull off the tarmac and into the arms of health workers.
The President of the European Council Charles Michel with Ursula von der Leyen
“The unintended consequence of keeping all of these vaccines until Christmas is that countries will not be able to absorb and deploy them and so they could end up wasted.
“We could see millions of unused and expired doses of vaccine, and it will be a tragedy.”
South Africa and India have proposed to waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus-related products, including vaccines, through the World Trade Organization.
This would allow more vaccines to be produced in low-income countries.
The EU has consistently opposed the call, arguing that intellectual property is not a barrier to access to vaccines and that if so, existing compulsory licensing arrangements should be used.
Among the G7 countries, Germany and the UK are opposed to the waiver, while Japan and Canada have taken more ambiguous positions, but have not expressed strong support.
The United States has said it will support a limited vaccine waiver and Italian officials have supported that position.
European Council President Charles Michel said today that the “issue of intellectual property rights will probably be raised” at the summit.
He added: “Patent waiver may sound good, but it’s not a quick fix.
“The TRIPS Agreement already offers flexibility and we want to focus on concrete proposals, such as the promotion of voluntary licenses and knowledge transfer and the pooling of patents on mutually agreed terms.”
The Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) establishes multilateral and international standards for the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]