China steps up support for Burmese military, thwarts US sanctions





China has said its policy toward Myanmar is unaffected by the country’s internal situation, bolstering support for a regime that has faced multiple rounds of sanctions from the United States and its Western allies to following a coup d’etat four months ago. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin at a meeting Tuesday in Chongqing that Beijing would continue to implement bilateral projects in the Southeast Asian country, the channel reported. Myanmar State Television MRTV. “China’s friendly policy towards Myanmar is unaffected by changes in Myanmar’s internal and external situation and remains oriented towards the people of Myanmar, according to the meeting’s reading on the Chinese Ministry of Affairs website. foreigners. “In the past, present and future, China helps Myanmar independently choose a development path that suits its national conditions. Beijing will continue to provide Myanmar with vaccines and medical supplies, the statement said. The regime seeks recognition by other countries as Myanmar’s legitimate interim government, as it faces a contested demand for a unity government put in place by allies of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi . The meeting comes a day after China hosted foreign ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, in which Malaysia and Singapore lamented slow progress in resolving the political crisis in Myanmar. National Unity Government Foreign Minister Zin Mar Aung said in an open letter to Wang that the regime “does not represent the people of Myanmar. “Attempts to legitimize it as the government of Myanmar can damage interpersonal relations between the two countries,” she wrote ahead of the meeting in the southwestern Chinese city. Myanmar security forces killed more than 850 people and arrested nearly 6,000 others on Tuesday since they toppled the democratically elected government on February 1. thousands of villagers. On Thursday, the state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar said new corruption cases had been opened against Suu Kyi and two other former officials in his government. He quoted the Anti-Corruption Commission as saying the charges related to the misuse of land for the charitable foundation Daw Khin Kyi, which she chaired, as well as earlier charges of accepting silver and gold. While the United States has led international efforts to punish the junta, its partners in Asia have been slow to follow suit, with China blocking any uniform sanctions at the United Nations Security Council. Countries turned to ASEAN, a non-interference-based body to facilitate a resolution. China pledged to play a constructive role in offering support to ASEAN, which reached a “five-point consensus on Myanmar in April that included an” immediate end to violence. ” He also encouraged “all parties in Myanmar to engage in political dialogue and relaunch the process of democratic transformation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement. China and Myanmar have agreed to speed up several pan-Eurasian Belt and Road Initiative projects after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Burmese capital of Naypyidaw last year. There was also a concession and shareholders agreement for the development of the multibillion-dollar special economic zone and deep-water port in western Rakhine State. In April, China was its second-largest foreign investor behind Singapore with $ 3.5 billion in projects since fiscal year 2016-17, according to data from Myanmar’s Directorate of Investment and Business Administration. The Financial Times reported last week that the Chinese-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is open to financing projects in Myanmar even if the country does not return to democracy. Bank spokeswoman Laurel Ostfield disputed the report, saying the newspaper misquoted Vice President Joachim von Amsberg. “There is no correlation between Chinese foreign policy towards Myanmar and the AIIB’s investment decisions,” Ostfield said in an email. Another sign of diplomatic support for the world’s second-largest economy, army chief and de facto chief Min Aung Hlaing met with the Chinese ambassador to Myanmar on Saturday. Ambassador Chen Hai “stressed that the Chinese side has always cherished and attached great importance to traditional friendship with Myanmar, the embassy wrote in a Facebook post. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







