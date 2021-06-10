Yogi Adityanath visits Amit Shah to meet Prime Minister tomorrow amid turmoil





Yogi Adityanath began his two-day visit with a 90-minute meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Strong points This is his first meeting with key leaders since the start of the UP BJP unrest

Yogi Adityanath meeting with PM, JP Nadda probably tomorrow

His visit comes a day after Congressman Jitin Prasada joined the BJP New Delhi: Yogi Adityanath is in Delhi for meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders amid reports of dissent in Uttar Pradesh. This is his first meeting with the Delhi leadership since the unrest at the UP BJP began last month, with a section highlighting criticism of the Yogi Adityanath government’s handling of Covid and the impact it has this could have on the party in the polls next year. The chief minister began his two-day visit with a 90-minute meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah this afternoon. He will meet Prime Minister Modi and BJP leader JP Nadda tomorrow. The visit comes a day after the BJP branded high-profile congressional recruit Jitin Prasada as a top Brahmin face of the UP. Mr Prasada is expected to play a key role in resetting the UP of the BJP ahead of state elections, particularly in correcting the outlook of a government perceived by some of the Brahmins in the state to be pro-Thakur (Yogi Adityanath caste). With less than a year before the election, many MPs and MPs have made public their negative assessment of their own government’s handling of Covid. Last week, top BJP leader BK Santosh headed a central mission to Uttar Pradesh to gather feedback and conduct a review in meetings with ministers, MPs, MPs and the chief minister as well. . A senior official at BJP ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dattatreya Hosbole recommended the feedback session after feeling disenchantment among executives during his visit. The BJP has ended any discussion of replacing Yogi Adityanath. He will lead the party in UP polls, but more changes are likely, sources said. The chief minister is expected to bring new ministers into his cabinet with caste and region equations in mind, the sources say. Another important addition to the UP government could be the former bureaucrat AK Sharma, known to be one of Prime Minister Modi’s trusted aides. Yogi Adityanath’s talks with central leaders are likely to focus on this exercise. The BJP is keen to minimize the damage to its government in UP, which has been caught off guard by the deadly second wave of Covid. The images of bodies floating in the Ganges or buried in shallow graves caused shock and anger. Party MPs and MPs have also made public their complaints against their own government.

