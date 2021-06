Oxford University News: Row of Cecil Rhodes Statues See Boris Johnson Call to ‘Action’ | Politics | New

The historic institution has a monument to Cecil Rhodes, a 19th century businessman and politician, outside its front door. Rhodes himself attended Oriel College and established a scholarship to help strengthen ties between Commonwealth countries.

However, he is accused by critics of being the ultimate portrayal of colonialism and played a major role in the British Empire’s control over southern Africa. For years, academics and student activists have protested the importance of the British Imperialist Statue and demanded that it be removed. Today, many academics have pledged not to give classes to the college’s undergraduates or attend any institution-sponsored conferences, seminars and conferences unless the statue is removed. Criticizing the move, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said this afternoon that the students could be compensated for the boycott. READ MORE: Andrew Neil bursts canceling crop ahead of GB News launch

He said: “Students rightly expect to get a good deal for their investment in higher education and we expect universities to take appropriate action if a student is seriously affected by these actions. which could include compensation. “We fully believe in protecting academic freedom, but universities have a duty to keep access to good quality tuition as a priority, especially given the disruption the pandemic has already caused to students.” Pressure increased on Cecil College to remove the statue last year following the spread of the Black Lives Matter campaign across the UK. Oriel’s governing body last month said it would not seek to move the monument “in light of the considerable obstacles to displacement.” Any decision to take down the statue would require the approval of a listed building by Oxford City Council, Historic England and Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Local Government. The College was charged with “institutional racism” after saying it would not take legal action to remove the memorial. READ MORE: Oxford students woke up sentenced for removal of Queen’s photo

He said: “Oriel College made the decision to keep the statue of Rhodes after carefully reviewing all the evidence. “It would be completely unacceptable for any ‘boycott’ of Oriel to lead the college’s students, or prospective students, to be disadvantaged in any way.” The announcement of the action by academics comes just days after Oxford University students who are members of the Intermediate Common Room at Magdalen College voted to remove a portrait of the Queen. The students said the image was a symbol of “recent colonial history”.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the decision was "just plain absurd." He wrote on social media: "Oxford University students kidnapping a picture of the Queen is just nonsense. "She is the head of state and a symbol of the best in the UK. "During her long reign she worked tirelessly to promote the British values ​​of tolerance, inclusiveness and respect around the world."







