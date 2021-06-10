Politics
Twitter’s battle with Nigeria is a harbinger of things to come
When the Nigerian government announced this month that it was suspending Twitter, it did so, seemingly without irony, on Twitter.
The attorney general said he would prosecute anyone using the platform. But the site has become so ubiquitous in Nigeria, where heated debate is the norm, that many, including some government officials, have continued to access it using virtual private networks.
Nigeria’s ban on Twitter, apparently in retaliation for removing an inflammatory tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari, raises tough questions about the relative authority of sovereign states and social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram .
Since Twitter banned Donald Trump’s account in January after tweets allegedly inciting violence on the U.S. Capitol, it was expected to apply similar standards in other countries. The standoff with Buhari (4.1 million followers on Twitter) surely portends online turf wars with other determined leaders, including the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro (6.7 million), the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan ( 17.8 million) and the Indian Narendra Modi (68.8 million).
It is a clash between what ‘Gbenga Sesan, executive director of Paradigm Initiative, a digital rights forum, calls the “cloud nation” and the nation-state. It is a contest in which many citizens, despite their reservations about extraterritoriality, side with the rules established in Silicon Valley compared to those imposed by their own parliaments and judicial systems.
In his tweet last week, Buhari broke Twitter rules by threatening a violent crackdown when he drew a comparison between the current separatist unrest and the Biafran civil war of the late 1960s in which about 1 million people died, many of them from famine. “Many of those who behave badly today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of life that occurred during the Nigerian civil war,” Buhari, a former soldier and former military dictator, wrote in the post now deleted. “Those of us. . . who have been through the war will treat them in the language they understand.
Twitter viewed the remarks as a violation of its Abusive Behavior Policy, which prohibits content that promotes “a desire to kill, grievous bodily harm, or serious illness against an individual or group of people.”
By that calculation, the decision to delete the 78-year-old president’s tweet was straightforward. Buhari, or at least his more tech-savvy assistants, had signed up for the platform, agreeing to its rules. If someone, president or poor, walks into a restaurant and starts knocking over tables or spitting at customers, the restaurant owner has the right to kick them out.
But Twitter and other social media platforms are more than that. Millions of Nigerians go online every day. Twitter became the forum on which a new movement, known as #EndSARS after the brutal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, flourished. What started as a protest against police brutality, turned into a broader rallying cry for social justice, and ended with a real-world showdown with the Nigerian state last October, when the Security forces shot dead at least 12 protesters in Lagos.
Twitter is less of a local restaurant and more of the global commons, the modern equivalent of the town square. He likes to think of himself as a democratic market for ideas. But who is Twitter, an American for-profit company, to determine which elected leaders of sovereign nations are free to speak out? A “cloud nation” has terms of service but no constitution. Social media platforms are not the neutral spaces they claim. The “like” and “retweet” buttons are the tools of what has been called “a gigantic outrage machine” which emphasizes the extreme.
It is not clear how such companies can determine what crosses the line in foreign countries about which they know little and where no algorithm is equipped to make sound judgments. People can post in literally thousands of languages and in many scripts such as Arabic, Armenian or Ge’ez.
Even messages in English have different cultural connotations. “Cockroach”In Rwanda is not a simple description of an insect – as a Western-style programmed algorithm might suppose – but a hateful cry for genocide. The Nigerian government complained that while its president was silenced, people such as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who heads what the government calls a terrorist separatist group, has until recently tweeted freely.
Twitter was probably right to punish Buhari. The Nigerian government was wrong to suspend Twitter. Yet no one should be happy that an unelected US tech supremo should have more credibility in Nigeria than its own president.
