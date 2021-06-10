Tarek Fatah opposes pro-Khalistan MP for “Islamophobia”; “Canada is safer than Pak and Turkey”





In a relentless response to Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh claiming the rise of Islamophobia following the gruesome murder of an entire Muslim family in Canada, renowned journalist and author Tarek Fatah countered the NDP leader’s policies by claiming that Canada was the “safest country” for Muslims, even compared to Islamic countries like Pakistan and Turkey. Tackling Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh, Fatah accused the NDP leader of trying to please the Muslim vote bank by “exaggerating” the xenophobia that Muslims face.

Writing a column for Canada’s Toronto Sun, Pakistan-born and Canadian-born Tarek Fatah posed tough questions to Jagmeet Singh, followed by a point-by-point fact-check for the NDP leader, thus highlighting the Singh’s hypocrisy by turning a blind eye to the atrocities facing Muslims in the very countries where they represent the majority of the population.

“Let me assure you Mr. Singh, both as a New Democrat and as a Muslim, it is only in Canada that I feel safe as a Muslim. Not in your imaginary Khalistan or in Iran, Turkey or Pakistan which feeds much of the terrorism and hatred in the world from their consulates and embassies in Europe and North America, ”Fatah wrote in his scathing response to Jagmeet Singh’s policy on Islamophobia in Canada.

Highlighting Jagmeet Singh’s silence on the atrocities suffered by Ahmadiyya Muslims at the hands of Pakistani authorities, Iranian exiles and Muslims in Balochistan, Fatah asked who gave the NPD leader the “right” to speak on behalf of Muslims from Canada. In his column, Fatah also drew attention to the fact that it was he and other Muslims who, in a progressive movement, campaigned against the introduction of conservative Islamic Sharia law into the Canadian court system. family and yet they have been called “Islamophobic”.

In his column, Tarek Fatah instructed Jagmeet Singh on the definition of ‘Islamophobe’, which according to the Canadian author was an insult against ‘Muslims who reject religion as a source of public law and who have moved to Canada to flee. theocracies like Iran. , Pakistan, Somalia. ‘ Presenting the other side of the argument, Fatah also highlighted the genocide in Bangladesh which was committed by “Muslim Pakistan” and the attempt to erase black Muslims from Darfur was the work of Muslim Sudanese Arabs. .

“The Islamists among us who wish to implement the radical program of the Muslim Brotherhood in North America and Europe like to invoke the term Islamophobia because they know that it protects them and that their medieval right-wing ideology is contested by the rest of the Muslims.” , he added.

Canada’s Jagmeet Singh echoed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rhetoric as leader of the PTI while condemning the murder of Muslims in Canada preached: “Islamophobia must be fought holistically by the international community.

Saddened to learn of the murder of a Muslim Canadian family of Pakistani descent in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the rise of Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophony must be fought in a comprehensive manner by the international community.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 8, 2021 Muslim family killed in Canada, one arrested

According to the Associated Press, two parents, two children and a grandmother were out for a walk in the evening when the truck struck them at an intersection in London, Ont. Canadian police said the family was being targeted because of their religion. They also informed that a 20-year-old suspect, Nathaniel Veltman, was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center and now faces four counts of first degree murder.

The victims spanned three generations of a family and ranged from 15 to 74 years old. A 9-year-old boy who survived remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The extended family of the victims released a statement identifying the deceased as Salman Afzal, 46; his wife Madiha, 44; their 15-year-old daughter Yumna; and a 74-year-old grandmother whose name has not been released. Friends said they immigrated to Canada 14 years ago and worked extremely hard in their fields and excelled.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos