Loosening of Covid lockdown in UK likely to be delayed by Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to delay the final step in easing the pandemic in England, a blow to hospitality and entertainment businesses who want to see social distancing rules scrapped.

Johnson is due to announce on Monday whether he will lift the remaining restrictions, imposed in January to contain a wave of infections, on June 21.

Ministers discussed various options this week, including delays ranging from nine days to one month, and allowing some planned eases to continue and others not, people familiar with the talks said. Two of them suggested a delay was more likely than not, although no firm decision was made.

Any delay in unlocking Johnson roadmap risks sparking a row with prominent members of his conservative party, who have dubbed June 21 “Freedom Day” and oppose further restrictions. It’s also essential for nightclubs across the country, which have been closed for 15 months, as well as events and pubs that still cannot operate at full capacity.

One of the people said ministers were revamping options, including the continued wearing of masks in enclosed indoor spaces, ongoing social distancing rules and limits on the number of indoor or outdoor gatherings.

Delta variant

The Prime Minister had hoped that one of the most advanced vaccination programs in the world would see the UK completely abandon social distancing measures on June 21, including the requirement for pubs and restaurants not to provide table service, theater, concert and sporting audience limits, and restrictions on the number of wedding attendees.

But progress towards that goal has been compromised in recent weeks by the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of Covid-19 first identified in India, which is causing an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Johnson has always said decisions at each stage of unlocking depend on the state of the pandemic, and the PM on Wednesday warned of the recent increase in cases. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs on Thursday that the data still did not appear clear before the June 21 decision.

Talks will continue between ministers, scientists and officials before reaching a conclusion, Hancock said, with the government monitoring data “like a hawk” to determine whether vaccines break the link between infections and serious illness. The delta variant now accounts for 91% of new cases, he said.

Rising cases

Another 7,540 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, the highest number since late February, while the number of patients in hospitals – another closely watched variable – surpassed 1,000 for the first time since May 12.

Neil Ferguson, a professor at Imperial College London whose modeling was cited in the first lockdown last year, said on Wednesday that the delta variant would likely be 60% more transmissible than the previously dominant alpha strain in the UK. United.

Public Health England released data on Thursday showing the biggest increase in cases is in younger groups who have yet to receive a vaccine, with the highest case rates in the north-west of England.

Data from the ZOE Covid study released Thursday estimates there are 11,908 new symptomatic cases per day in the UK, up from 5,677 a week ago. Cases are higher and growing faster among the unvaccinated population, he found.

The UK “has quickly gone from being one of the best performing countries to one struggling with an increase in cases,” said Tim Spector, lead scientist on the study and epidemiologist at King’s College London.