Pakistani Prime Minister’s ex-aide Imran Khan gives PPP neta a tight slap during televised debate; LOOK





In a shocking incident, Imran Khan’s former aide Ashiq Awan slapped Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) member Qadir Mandokhail during a debate in a television studio, the video of which became viral on social networks.

Imran Khan’s ex-aide slaps PPP MP Qadir Khan on talk show

In the video of the incident, Firdous Ashiq Awan – the Punjab CM special assistant and a former aide to Imran Khan – is seen arguing with PPP MP Qadir Mandokhail after which she slaps him despite the anchor trying to calm both the leaders. Qadir Mandokhail is seen raising his hands over Firdous Ashiq Awan in defense, after which another person steps in. The incident is likely to have occurred off-air even though the slapping incident was filmed.

In which the special assistant of the Punjab CM Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps the member of the National Assembly Qadir Mandokhel. Behind the scenes of a current affairs talk show. pic.twitter.com/qqzURJAdlm

Naila Inayat (@nailanayat) June 9, 2021 Firdous Ashiq Awan threatens legal action against Qadir Mandokhel

Making a statement after video of the incident went viral on social media, Firdous Ashiq Awan claimed that Qadir Mandokhail threatened her and insulted her father. The special assistant to the Punjab CM justified her actions (slapping the head of the PPP) by citing the use of abusive language against her and her relatives by Qadir Mandokhail. Firdous Ashiq Awan threatened to take legal action against Qadir Mandokhail after consulting his lawyers.

Meanwhile, Qadir Mandokhail claimed he was not allowed to speak during the debate program although Firdous Ashiq Awam had already spoken for 30 minutes. Further detailing in a video message released to Pakistani media, Qadir Mandokhail said he asked for permission to speak but the Punjab CM’s special assistant reportedly told him he would have nothing to say because his party was corrupt. Qadir Mandokhail said he was slapped and heckled by Firdous Ashiq Awam after the news channel took a commercial break







